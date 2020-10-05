In August, Oppo launched the Oppo A53 smartphone launcher in India. The company has also recently launched Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro smartphones. The Chinese smartphone maker is now preparing to launch a new A-series smartphone in the country. The teaser of Oppo A15 has been released on Amazon India.If you look at the teaser released on Amazon of Oppo A15, it reveals the rear design of the handset. The phone will have a fingerprint scanner and triple camera setup on the rear. An LED flash will be provided with the camera. It seems that it will be an entry-level Oppo phone. There is no information about the specifications of Oppo A15 smartphone yet. It is expected to get more information about the specifications of the handset in the coming days.

Talking about another report, an Oppo phone with the model number CPH2185 has been spotted at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Authority. The diagram of the rear of the phone can be seen on this listing. There is a square shape camera on the rear of the phone with three cameras and LED flash. Apart from this, a fingerprint scanner has also been provided on the back of the device.

Some specifications have also been revealed from the FCC listing of Oppo CPH2185. It has 4230mAh battery, 10 watt charger and Color OS 7.2. The smartphone has a 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.

It seems that this mysterious device is an A-series smartphone. Recently, an Oppo smartphone was also listed on the Wi-Fi Alliance and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The rear of OPPO CPH2185 and Oppo A15 looks similar but it is not yet clear that the listed device on FCC is Oppo A15.