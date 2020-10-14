The wait for the Oppo A15 smartphone is about to end. The company is about to launch this smartphone in India on October 15, i.e. at 12 noon tomorrow. For the past few days, the company was teasing the company through Amazon India. If rumors are to be believed, this phone can be launched in the entry-level segment.According to the listing of Amazon India, the fingerprint sensor has been given with a square camera module on the back panel of this phone. The camera setup of the phone will be AI powered, which has three cameras. It has a 2-megapixel macro lens with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone is made of 3D curved design and polycarbonate material.

Talking about the display, in this phone you will get a 6.5-inch HD + LCD panel. The phone’s design is waterdrop notch. AI Brightness feature has been given in the phone. It adjusts the brightness of the screen, understanding the user’s preference. Volume rocker and power button are given on the right edge of the phone.

Opportunity to buy iPhone at lowest price, amazing offers on both Amazon-Flipkart

According to a recent leak, the MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 3GB of RAM can be found in the Oppo A15. The phone has 32 GB of internal storage and you can increase it through memory card.

Wait before buying OnePlus 8, it will be cheaper than new OnePlus 8T



This phone works on the ColorOS 7.2 UI based on Android 10. The phone has a 5 megapixel camera for selfie. The phone weighs 175 grams and has a 4,230mAh battery. The phone can be purchased at the Great Indian Sale starting October 16. Its price is expected to be less than 10 thousand rupees.

See full specifications