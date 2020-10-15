Oppo has finally launched its new camera-centric smartphone in India. The new Oppo A15 has triple rear cameras and artificial intelligence features. Oppo claims that this phone has the company’s Eye Protection Technology which reduces blue light emission. Let us tell you everything about the price, features and specifications of this Oppo smartphone.Oppo A15 has been launched in India for Rs 10,990. The phone will soon be available in the country for purchase. This Oppo handset comes in dynamic black and mystery blue color.

Oppo A15: Specifications

Dual SIM Oppo A15 has a 6.52 inch HD + display. The handset has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor and 3 GB of RAM. Oppo A15 has 32 GB inbuilt storage which can be increased to 256 GB via microSD card.

The phone has a 13-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone has a 5 megapixel front camera on the front for selfie and video calling. For connectivity, this OPPO phone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, Micro-USB and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

To power the Oppo A15, there is a 4230mAh battery which supports 10 watts charging. The dimensions of the phone are 164x75x8 millimeters and weighing 175 grams.

