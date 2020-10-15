Oppo officially launched Oppo A15 in India on Thursday. The smartphone comes in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue color variants and is priced at 10,990. Oppo has not revealed the official sale date. But promised that it will be available very soon. Oppo A15 comes with a 3D curved body design. It is equipped with AI triple rear camera setup and the latest ColorOS 7.2. The smartphone is 175 grams.

Specifications of Oppo A15

The Oppo A15 has a 6.52-inch waterdrop display with 89% screen-to-body ratio and HD + resolution. The phone comes with an “Eye Comfort” filter to reduce harmful blue light and eye strain. The triple-rear camera setup features a combination of 13-megapixel, 2-megapixel (macro) and 2-megapixel (depth) sensors.

The smartphone runs on ColorOS 7.2, which brings features like system-wide dark mode. The OS also features a three-finger scrolling screenshot, icon pull-down gesture feature, and a music party, capable of playing music on you and your friends’ phones simultaneously. The Oppo A15 runs on the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. The phone comes with microSD card support for additional storage up to 256GB. Oppo A15 has a 4230mAh battery. The company stated in the release, “There is also an Oppo A15 memory defragmentation 2.0, which adopts system-level optimization to reduce memory fragmentation and increase overall performance of the phone by 5 percent.”