Oppo will soon launch a new budget smartphone in India. The name of this smartphone is Oppo A15, it can be purchased through Amazon India. The phone has started teasing through social media before the official launch of the phone. The new teaser has revealed that the Oppo A15 will come with a 6.52-inch display and a “Waterdrop Eye Protection Screen”. According to Oppo, the phone will come with the “AI Brightness” feature. Which will adjust the brightness through your preference.

Dive into the cinematic visuals with the larger-than-life 16.55cm Waterdrop Eye Protection Screen of the # OPPOA15, that lets you experience entertainment in great detail, with automatic adjustments to brightness.

Coming soon: https://t.co/hIIoYnmpNW pic.twitter.com/DETU2jNcVh – OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) October 10, 2020

The Amazon listing also revealed some other features. The listing shows that the phone comes with a square-camera module. The phone has been confirmed to come with a triple rear camera setup. Which has a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A fingerprint sensor will also be provided in the back panel of the phone.

Also Read- Apple iPhone 12 Pro: These can be possible specifications and price

According to the leak, the Oppo A15 will run on the MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 3GB of RAM. It will come with 32GB built-in storage. The smartphone also supports microSD slot for expandable storage. The Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 will be out-of-the-box. Oppo A15 will be powered by a 4,230mAh battery. Oppo has not yet revealed the launch date of the phone. The listing on Amazon indicates that the phone will be launched in India soon. It may be part of the upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale on the e-commerce platform. Whose cell is going to start from October 17.