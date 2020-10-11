China’s smartphone maker company Oppo is going to launch the new smartphone Oppo A15 in India. This smartphone will also be a part of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. The listing of the phone on Amazon revealed that the phone will get a 6.52-inch display and a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup. Now in a recent report, almost all the specifications of the phone have been revealed before launching.According to the report and tipster Ishan Aggarwal of 91 Mobiles, the Oppo A15 smartphone will get MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The phone’s storage can be increased to 256 GB via microSD card. The smartphone will work on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2.

Tecno Camon 16 smartphone launched with 64MP camera, price Rs 10,999

Front camera and battery

The phone will have a 5 megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. It will have a 4,230mAh battery. Its length is 164mm, width 75mm, thickness 8mm and weight is 175 grams. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and waterdrop notch.

Vivo V20 price revealed with 44MP front camera, launching on October 13

What will be the price

As we have already said that the triple rear camera setup will be available in the phone. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It can get a 6.52-inch display, which will be HD + resolution. Talking about the price, it will be a budget smartphone, whose price can be less than 10 thousand rupees.

See full specifications