Opplus has achieved a significant improvement in its technological infrastructure with the implementation of Nutanix solutions, a leading company in multicloud hybrid technologies.

With the need to support its main operations management tool, OPPLUS opted for Nutanix technology to build a robust and scalable infrastructure, capable of accompanying the company’s growth and responding to the demands of a dynamic sector and constantly evolving, as is the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

The challenge was clear: not only a solid infrastructure was needed, but also to free the technical team from routine infrastructure maintenance tasks and face challenges related to system reliability, the ability to adapt to load peaks and the implementation of updates fast and without interruptions.

“What we wanted was to focus on the business, so we needed a system that was agile and scalable. We were looking for an infrastructure with horizontal growth, capable of hosting the entire load of operations, robust and reliable and that is precisely what Nutanix gave us , a solution that allowed us to focus on our business and not on technology. ” Antonio Carvajal, CIO and Technology responsible in OPPLUS explains.

Therefore, OPPLUS launched the Nexa project, based on a technological platform for the latest generation operations management. The deployment of this new infrastructure was completed in a six -month record time, minimizing the interruptions and ensuring a fluid transition to the new platform.

OPPLUS’s commitment to Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure and Nutanix Unified Storage has achieved a significant improvement in several key aspects of its operation. In addition, the platform also supports the Data Driven model of OPPLUS, allowing managers to access automatic control pictures with an integral vision of operations. Customers also benefit from a more reliable and agile system with faster response times, less service interruptions and an improved user experience.

“The trust placed by OPPLUS since 2018 is another example than our technology can contribute to sectors as changing and dynamic as the Business Process Outsourcing: Agility, simplicity, scalability and efficiency,” says Jorge Vázquez, general director of Nutanix Iberia.

For Opplus, collaboration with Nutanix has been a fundamental step towards a more agile and business and more competitive future, consolidating itself as a benchmark in the industry of outsourcing business processes.