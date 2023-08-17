“Oppenheimer” .. What the movie hid
July is a tough month for many of us here in New Mexico, with thousands of people’s lives turned upside down; The result of the world’s first nuclear bomb test. The events of July 16, 1945 are still affecting us.
And why wouldn’t it be? It changed everything. In it, the people of New Mexico were the first humans to test the most powerful weapon in the world. But this July was more tense than usual, as our community waited for the release of “Oppenheimer” — and a kind of acknowledgment of what we’ve been through for the past 78 years. When I watched the movie in a crowded auditorium in Santa Fe, I saw that this would not happen. The three-hour film tells only part of the story of the Manhattan Project, which developed the bomb and conducted the test dubbed Trinity on that day in July, and does not deal in any depth with the consequences of the decision to test the bomb in A place where my family and many other families have lived for generations. Of course, one movie can’t do it all, but I couldn’t resist feeling that retelling this story as it was was a missed opportunity.
Because a new generation of Americans are learning Jay’s story. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project For the first time, like their parents, they will not hear much about how American leaders willfully risked and harmed the health of their citizens in the name of war. And so my community and I were left out of the story once again.
Contrary to popular belief, the area of southern New Mexico where the Trinity test took place was not a desolate, uninhabited stretch of land. There were more than 13,000 residents living within a radius of 80 kilometers. Many of these children, women and men were not warned before or after the test. Eyewitnesses told me that they thought they were living the end of the world. For several days after that, these residents recount, ash kept falling from the sky contaminated with more than 4 kilograms of plutonium. A 2010 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that after testing, radiation levels near some homes in the area were “nearly 10,000 times what is currently permitted in public areas.”
And that falling mist had devastating health consequences. And while I don’t know anyone who lost their lives during the test, the organization I co-founded has documented numerous cases of families in New Mexico with four and five generations of cancers since the bomb detonated.
Perhaps the most striking example is my own family: I am the fourth generation in my family to have been diagnosed with cancer since 1945. And only recently, my 23-year-old niece tested positive for thyroid cancer. She is an art student at university, but her life has also been turned upside down now.
However, New Mexico residents who may have been exposed to radiation from the Trinity test were never eligible for compensation under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, a 1990 federal law that awards billions of dollars in damages to people who were exposed. radiation during subsequent tests conducted on American soil or during uranium extraction. The truth is that the movie “Oppenheimer” ignores other stories as well. The Manhattan Project and the nuclear weapons industry used the promise of a better life to lure thousands of people to the American Southwest, to the uranium mines that supplied the Manhattan Project’s raw material.
The miners went to work every day without adequate safety equipment, while their supervisors wore them from head to toe. The miners seldom left the mines during their shifts, even for lunch. They drank contaminated water inside the mines when they were allowed to take a break. Many farmers of the Pajarito Plateau in northern New Mexico, after being expropriated in the public interest to establish the “Los Alamos Laboratory”, were bussed up the mountain to the location of the laboratory, including construction of roads, bridges, and utilities.
After that was done, many of them were given new jobs at the lab, including cleaning the building. Their wives and other Hispanic or Native American women were also hired as domestic workers, cleaning houses, cooking food, filling baby bottles, and changing diapers on the remote compound while the bomb was being developed.
The sacrifices of these women are still a part of our lives today. I cried during the film scenes leading up to the bombing and during the test itself. I could hardly breathe, and my heart was beating so fast. I thought of my father, who was 4 years old that day. His hometown of Tularosa was quiet and picturesque then. After the test, after the radioactive ash covered his home, he continued his daily habits, drinking fresh milk and eating fresh fruits and vegetables grown in the contaminated soil.
By the age of 64, he had developed three types of cancer for which he had no risk factors, two of which were oral cancers. He died at the age of 71. The film “Oppenheimer” presents the scientist in the image of the defective man as he really was. But the film delves into the silence we have lived with for eight decades about the loss of life and poor health that occurred as a result of the development and testing of the atomic bomb.
As families in my community continue to await greater acknowledgment of what they have suffered—including being covered by the Exposure Compensation Act—we are left with a film that refuses to testify to who we really are. This is also the legacy of Jay. Robert Oppenheimer and the government he worked for. That is why I will not be able to forgive them as long as I live because they ruined our lives and left.
* An American activist who founded an organization that monitors the repercussions of the “Trinity” test.
Published by special arrangement with The New York Times Service.
#Oppenheimer #movie #hid
Leave a Reply