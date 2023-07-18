There are only three days left until the premiere of the movie “Oppenheimer” and, while people who have high expectations for this film production wait, they remember other creations that Christopher Nolan has been in charge of, who directs this upcoming premiere. And it is that this British director, screenwriter and producer is an important figure in cinema, which is why his films have never gone unnoticed. He knows here what it is about and how to see them.

What movies were directed by Christopher Nolan?

His career as a film director began in 1998 with the film “following”, which is why he has been in general film direction for a quarter of a century. These are his movies:

“Following” (1998)

“Memento” (2000)

“Insomnia” (2002)

“Batman Begins” (2005)

“The Big Trick” (2006)

“Batman: The Dark Knight” (2008)

“The Origin” (2010)

“Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” (2012)

“Interstellar” (2014)

“Dunkirk” (2017)

“Tenet” (2020)

“Openheimer” (2023)

Where to see some of the movies directed by Christopher Nolan?

Film productions of the stature of “Batman starts” (2005), “The Big Trick” (2006), “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” (2012), “Interstellar” (2014), “Dunkirk” (2017) and “Tenet” (2020) can be seen on HBO Max. In addition, the films “Interstellar” and “Tenet” are also available on Prime Video. To do this, you only need to be subscribed to these platforms. With this you will be able to enjoy the creative genius of Christopher Nolan.

When is “Oppenheimer” released?

The film starring the ‘father of the atomic bomb’ will be released by Universal Pictures commercially next Friday, July 21, 2023. On the other hand, in our country its launch is scheduled for Thursday the 20th, the same day that the Barbie live action movie will be released, so this production aspires to be the main doll film competition.

How many Batman movies did Christopher Nolan make?

Christopher Nolan He had participation in four films of the famous superhero Batman. These are “Batman Begins” (2005), which he directed and wrote; “Batman: The Dark Knight” (2008), which he directed, wrote and produced; “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” (2012), which he also directed, wrote and produced; and finally “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), of which he was only executive producer.

