The film awards season continues to fill the biographical film of the creator of the atomic bomb, Robert Oppenheimer, with awards, preparing the way for the Oscars, to be held in just under a month. 'Poor Creatures', 'Anatomy of a Fall' and 'The Zone of Interest' were other big winners in London.

'Oppenheimer' continues to garner favor from critics around the world. After having swept the Golden Globes last January, this time the stage was the awards organized by the British Academy of Film and Television (BAFTA), where the jury panel awarded seven awards to the piece directed by Christopher Nolan.

Best film, best director, best actor (Cillian Murphy), best supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), best editing (Jennifer Lame), best original score (Ludwig Göransson in composition) and best cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema) were the decorations awarded to 'Oppenheimer' by the British Academy, dethroning other favorites such as 'Barbie', which ended the night without winning a single one of its five nominations.

“I have to thank so many people for this, an incredible cast, an incredible crew,” Nolan said after receiving his best director award for the Robert Oppenheimer biopic. It is the first time that Nolan has been awarded in his native United Kingdom by the national academy.

The winning film of the night at the BAFTAs portrays the life of the creator of the atomic bomb, played by Cillian Murphy. In the film, the protagonist faces the ethical dilemma of creating the weapon of mass destruction within the context of World War II.

One of the highest-grossing films of last year, which grossed up to $1 billion in theaters.

Cillian Murphy, winner of the leading actor award for 'Oppenheimer', poses at the BAFTAs, in London, Sunday, February 18, 2024. © Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP / Vianney Le Caer

'Poor Creatures', awarded by Emma Stone

Among the other films awarded in London, the one that most caught the spotlight of the night was 'poor creatures', directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone.

The film collected five awards, among which the best actress category stands out, in which Stone stood out from a list of nominees that also included Margot Robbie, for 'Barbie', and Sandra Hüller, for 'Anatomy of a Fall'.

'Anatomy of a fall', a French drama, opened the awards ceremony, taking the first prize of the night, being awarded for best original screenplay.

Among the more political films, one of the favorites of the night was 'The area of ​​interest', directed by the British Jonathan Glazer, which captures the story of the family of one of the main managers of the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II. The work won the award for best foreign language film and best British film.

The award for best documentary went to '20 days in Mariupol', a ground-level account of the Russian offensive on that Ukrainian city in 2022, seen through the lens of journalist Mstyslav Chernov.

With AFP and local media