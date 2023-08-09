The same day thatBarbie” surpassed the billion dollar mark at the box office, the other half of the viral phenomenon “Barbenheimer” passed the half-billion-dollar mark. Since its release three weeks ago, “oppenheimerChristopher Nolan’s ” has grossed $552.9 million worldwide, according to official estimates from Universal Pictures.

It is now the highest-grossing U.S. R-rated film of 2023, and “sets the record for fastest Universal R-rated film to reach the $200 million threshold in the same country,” the studio said. in a press release on Sunday. It is also the highest-grossing film set during World War II, according to Universal.

In its third weekend, “oppenheimer” has shown incredible strength as the third film at the domestic and international box offices.

Nolan’s blockbuster has had “an astonishing theatrical run, made all the more impressive for the R rating, length, and subject matter that, in the hands of a lesser-caliber filmmaker and without a spectacular release and marketing strategy, probably would have ended up being just a footnote when it comes to how historical dramas perform at the box office,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

Box office numbers are impressive for a three-hour biography of J. Robert oppenheimer, the physicist of the Manhattan Project. The film is one of four biopics that have grossed more than half a billion dollars worldwide, along with “Bohemian Rhapsody“, “Passion of Christ” and “american sniper“.

“’oppenheimer‘…has become one of the most admired, talked about and successful summer movies ever released by a major studio,” said Dergarabedian, adding that the film “demonstrates the power of great cinematography and, of course, a bit of the magical and unpredictable’Barbenheimer‘”.

“oppenheimer” and “Barbie” had a symbiotic relationship in the lead up to their joint debut on July 21, possibly helped by their vastly different styles and tones.

Via: Daily Mail

Editor’s note: I could not go to see oppenheimer and it’s all because the only shows of this film in its original language are at 10 at night, and it’s not very safe to leave the cinema at one in the morning in this country.