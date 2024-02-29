There Oscar night approaches and, waiting to be able to see Jimmy Kimmel on the stage of the Dolby Theater for the fourth time, as host, together with guests of the caliber of Al Pacino, Nicolas Cage or Zendaya, he Sisal experts have already predicted the winners. And they have (almost) no doubts that 'Oppenheimer' can win more statuettes than anyone else, after having collected 12 Oscar nominations, 5 Golden Globes, 7 Baftas and 8 Critics Choice Awards, a Cesar nomination, 5 People's Choice Award nominations. Only in Italy – recalls a Sisal note – lThe film grossed 27.2 million euros, a success which, according to Sisal experts, will be worth the victory of 8 statuettes.

The gripping story of the physicist who developed the atomic bomb will lead to Christopher Nolan the award for best director at 1.05 and, for the entire cast, that of best film which is instead offered at 1.08. While Cillian Murphy's extraordinary performance would see him on stage in Los Angeles to collect the Oscar for best actor at 1.10. 'Iron Man' Robert Downey Jr. should be able to enjoy the Dolby applause for best supporting actor, with a score of 1.05. The other 4 awards that Sisal experts believe Oppenheimer will receive on March 10 are: Best soundtrack (1.05); Best cinematography (1.08); Best Sound (1.40) and Best Editing (1.08).

'Killers of the flower moon', Martin Scorsese's latest masterpiece, in its 206 minutes was able to tell without filters the dark side of America in the 1920s through the story of the extermination of the Osage tribe. Native American actress Lily Gladstone's extraordinary performance as Mollie Kyle has already earned her critical acclaim. Today she is the very favorite of her, at 1.65, also for the recognition at the Oscars as Best Actress.

From 'Vine Joy Randolph seems to have no rivals for Best Supporting Actress (1.05). In 'The holdovers', her Mary is a highly empathetic character and with whom she was able, in a masterful way, to convey the pain of the loss of a child and the subsequent processing. You have moved and empathized with many spectators, so much so that for this role you have already won the Golden Globe, the Critics Choice Award, the Bafta Award and the Screen Actors Guild Award. She is only missing the Oscar statuette in a race that currently sees her starting ahead of all the other candidates.

'The Zone of Interest', written and directed by English director and screenwriter Jonathan Glazer, could win the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, winning at 1.05. The film, presented at the last Cannes Film Festival, was received very positively by critics for how, through the daily life of the family of the commander of the Auschwitz concentration camp Rudolf Höß, it turned the spotlight back on the Holocaust. The film is also continuing to gather support from the Italian public as it is third in the Box Office rankings.

