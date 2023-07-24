Christopher Nolan gives us a work that we could define didactic and academic, to the point that it would not be incorrect if we wanted to introduce Oppenheimer in the school studies of today’s children. Although the film resorts to the classic editing tricks, typical of the British director, the realization is perfectalmost obsessive in terms of detail: let’s find out how it went in this spoiler-free review by Oppenheimer.

Fission

Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) is an American Jew under indictment by a commission of inquiry: the reason for these allegations is to have fulfilled his duty, namely that of being entrusted to him by General Leslie Richard Groves (Matt Daemon), who forced the physicist to create an atomic bomb. The reason for this request is intrinsic in the historical period that we are living in that moment: the Germany Of Hitler rages in Europeand the communist threat of Stalin takes hold in Russia.

America claims dominion over armaments, and the solution seems to be that of create the mother of all bombs: Oppenheimer’s intentions to end all conflicts that there will be from then on, is to create a “device” so dangerous as to prevent men from going to war for fear of that same device.

The problem is, as we know historically speaking, that Oppenheimer does his duty, and as often happens having done one’s duty brings more misfortunes than advantages, and for this reason America is now accusing him. It’s paradoxical, but that’s how history went, and we won’t reveal anything else other than that, you will experience the film by yourself. Christopher Nolan feeds us three hours of information, dates, numbers and characters that they orbit like electrons around the nucleusformed in this case by Oppenheimer and the brilliant minds that the physicist brought together to complete his project.

Fusion

The film by the beloved British filmmaker it’s vibrantalong with its stellar cast and “atomic“, it is appropriate to say it: so many exceptional actors take turns on the screen that we would risk a sterile caption of names and parts, for this we will focus on those with the greatest weight in terms of minutes on screen.

First of all there is Emily Bluntas Oppenheimer’s wife or Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimerprobably the most complex role of the whole film: the woman keeps her body anchored to reality, gives depth to the character and consequently we could say that alone supports the weight of the whole circus that comes and goes in the mad whirl of a visionary like Oppenheimer. Exceptional, intense and moving, the actress probably gave us his best performance ever.

Robert Downey Jr is in the hearts and minds of all of us, there is no arguing about this: his part is that of Lewis Straussa government official capable of bringing together the brightest minds on the planet, runs an independent school with members such as Albert Einstein and many others. It is undoubtedly a particular character, a role in which we are not used to to see this artist and perhaps, precisely for this reason, very incisive.

Side note for Matt Daemon which gives us an upright American General, Leslie Richard Groves, steadfast in his decisions and hard as granite. In the film, this character experiences a certain duality: on the one hand, he doesn’t spare Oppenheimer (figuratively) beating him as soon as he gets the chance, on the other he reveals himself a right ally and clear.

Explosion

Oppenheimer it’s a chain reaction which culminates with aatomic explosionit is clear, but not in the literal sense of the term: theexplosion it happens inside us that we are overwhelmed by events, left at the mercy of a story that cannot be forgotten. Three hours to retrace several decades of the life of a man who changed the course of history, certainly not alone, but who allowed the world to make such great strides forward that only today can we understand their significance.

Cillian Murphy gives us a doctor of physics devastatedboth in body and mind: a man who he sees beyond his actionswho inexorably tries to calculate the risks and benefits of his work, most of the time also at the mercy of himself. Oppenheimer is a kaleidoscopic character: the physicist is tormented by visions of a world that he feels exists, which is beyond ourselves and beyond the “visible”, a world of which he has no certain proof (because the theory goes up to a certain point) but which he is obsessed with, and will do anything to reach the ineluctable truth.

The film has the power to make us live the history of the past in a romanticized but coherent way, to the point that the black and white scenes of the film are true reproductions of real events, found in American archives, through audio and video recordings, while the color scenes are the vision of History according to Christopher Nolan certainly not too far from the facts that really happened but with peculiar details designed by him and put into practice.

Oppenheimer is one of those films that you will watch once every ten years, not only for its depth but also for the weight it leaves on you, an interesting weight, capable of making you wonder if what we are doing is right, what the implications of our choices are and, after all, it gives the most complex answer of all: “I know I’m not sure I know how to handle this power, but I’m sure how my enemy would use it”.