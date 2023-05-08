













Oppenheimer releases a new advance and reminds us of the dangers of an atomic bomb

To date, we have dozens of films about the Second World War and several more that emphasize the atomic bomb – just remember the legendary Cemetery of the Fireflies -. oppenheimer bet to somehow tell us the story behind the creation of this weapon of mass destruction and it seems that Christopher Nolan hit the nail on the head.

Now this movie follows the story of J Robert Oppenheimer, who was the physicist behind the famous Manhattan project where the first atomic bomb was created. The actor Cillian Murphy takes the leading role and the weight behind the creation of this object is very noticeable.

Source: Universal Pictures

We also count the performances of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and also the incomparable Florence Pugh. There is also Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Matthew Modine, Gary Oldman, Jack Quaid and other notable actors.

What is Oppenheimer’s movie based on?

If you already got on the hype train for Oppenheimer’s new trailer, we’ll tell you what book this movie is based on and it’s American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

On the other hand, don’t forget that this film directed by Christopher Nolan and will be released on July 21 in theaters. We’ll see if this film fully fulfills the task of telling us about the life of the man who believes he became “in death, the destroyer of worlds”.

Excited?