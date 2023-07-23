The ‘Oppenheimer’ movie has many fans who are looking forward to watching and enjoying it with the best viewing experience due to its director, Christopher Nolanrecommended that the tape would be viewed very well in movie theaters IMAX. For this reason, in Peru, thousands of moviegoers have asked for the inclusion of ‘oppenheimer’ in this type of space that is only found in Lima: in the chain Cinépolis, campus Larcomar.

Since when can ‘Oppenheimer’ be seen in IMAX theaters?

As can be seen on the official website of Cinépolisthe functions to see ‘Oppenheimer’ in IMAX theaters will be available from the monday july 24, but only at its Larcomar headquarters. In addition, the film will only be shown at two specific times: 4:00 p.m. and 7.45 p.m. This is repeated until the 26th of this month, the deadline for tickets to be purchased at the moment.

How much do tickets cost in the IMAX theaters of Cinépolis?

As in most cinemas, ticket prices vary depending on the age and physical condition of the user. In the case of the IMAX theaters of Cinépolis Larcomar, this will not be the exception: adult tickets cost S/36.50; for children and seniors, S/33.50; and for people with disabilities S/29.50; in the case of traditional rooms.

for the rooms VIP zonethere is only access for adults of all ages, who must pay only S/9.00 further; while people with disabilities S/7.00 additional.

‘Oppenheimer’ has already been released in all theaters in Peru. Photo: Universal Studios

