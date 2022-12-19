For “Openheimer”, Christopher Nolan has recreated the explosion of a nuclear bomb. That fact has raised alarms among fans of the director and his work, since they already believe that the aforementioned film, starring cillian murphypromises to be one of the biggest releases of 2023. Now, the first official trailer has finally been released.

The trailer exposes explosive sequences, in which we see the creation of the first atomic bomb in World War II. Likewise, the release date of the feature film is confirmed: July 20, 2023. VIDEO: YouTube