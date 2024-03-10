The work directed by Christopher Nolan won in 7 categories, including best film and best direction; read the list with all the winners

The film “Oppenheimer” was the big winner at the 2024 Oscars, held on Sunday (10 March 2024), in Los Angeles, in the United States. The work directed by Christopher Nolan won in 7 categories, including best film, best direction, best actor and best supporting actor.

“Oppenheimer” is based on the book “Oppenheimer: the triumph and tragedy of the American Prometheus” and tells the story of the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (1904-1967), played in theaters by Cillian Murphy, and the development of the atomic bomb.

The film had been nominated in 13 categories. Won in 7:

best movie;

better steering;

best actor;

best supporting actor;

best soundtrack;

best photography;

best edition.

Read the list of nominees and winners (highlighted in yellow) below:

Best movie

“American Fiction”;

“Anatomy of a Fall”;

“Barbie”;

“The Rejected”;

“Killers of the Flower Moon”;

“Conductor”;

“Oppenheimer” ;

“Past Lives”;

“Poor Creatures”;

“Zone of Interest”.

Best Direction

Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”);

(“Anatomy of a Fall”); Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”);

Christopher Nolan (“ Oppenheimer” );

Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Creatures”).

Jonathan Glazer (“Zone of Interest”).

Best actress

Annette Bening (“ Nyad” );

Lily Gladstone (“Assassins of the Flower Moon”);

Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of One Fall“);

Carey Mulligan (“Conductor”);

Emma Stone (“Poor Creatures”).

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper (“ Conductor” );

Colman Domingo (“Rustin”);

Paul Giamatti (“The Rejected”);

Cillian Murphy (“ Oppenheimer” );

Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”).

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt (“ Oppenheimer” );

Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”);

America Ferrera (“Barbie”);

Jodie Foster (“Nyad”);

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (“The Rejected”).

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown (“ American Fiction” );

Robert de Niro (“Assassins of the Flower Moon”);

Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”);

Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”);

Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Creatures”).

Best Adapted Screenplay

“American Fiction” (Cord Jefferson);

“Barbie” (Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach);

“Oppenheimer” (Christopher Nolan);

“Poor Creatures” (Tony McNamara);

“Zone of Interest” (Jonathan Glazer).

Best Original Screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Justine Triet and Arthur Harari);

“The Rejected” (David Hemingson);

“Conductor” (Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer);

“May December” (Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik);

“Past Lives” (Celine Song).

Best Cinematography

“El Conde” (Edward Lachman);

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Rodrigo Prieto);

“Conductor” (Matthew Libatique);

“Oppenheimer” (Hoyte Van Hoytema);

“Poor Creatures” (Robbie Ryan).

Best Costume

“Barbie” (Jacqueline Durran);

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Jacqueline West);

“Napoleon” (Janty Yates and Dabe Crossman);

“Oppenheimer” (Ellen Mirojnick);

“Poor Creatures” (Holly Waddington).

Best Edition

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Laurent Sénéchal);

“The Rejected” (Kevin Tent);

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Thelma Schoonmaker);

“Oppenheimer” (Jennifer Lame);

“Poor Creatures” (Yorgos Mavropsaridis).

Best Hair and Makeup

“Golda” (Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue);

“Conductor” (Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell);

“Oppenheimer” (Luisa Abel);

“Poor Creatures” (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston);

“The Snow Society” (Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé).

Best Production Design

“Barbie”;

“Killers of the Flower Moon”;

“Napoleon”;

“Oppenheimer”;

“Poor Creatures”.

Best sound

“Resistance”;

“Conductor”;

“Mission Impossible: Reckoning Part 1”;

“Oppenheimer”;

“Zone of Interest”.

Best Soundtrack

“American Fiction” ( Laura Karpman );

“Indiana Jones and the Call of Destiny” (John Williams);

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Robbie Robertson);

“Oppenheimer” (Ludwig Göransson);

“Poor Creatures” (Jerskin Fendrix).

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside (“Flamin' Hot”);

I'm Just Ken (“Barbie”);

It Never Went Away (“American Symphony”);

Wahzhazhe (“Assassins of the Flower Moon”);

What Was I Made For? (“Barbie”).

Best Visual Effect

“Resistance”;

“Godzilla Minus One”;

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”;

“Mission Impossible: Reckoning Part 1”;

“Napoleon”.

Best Animation

“The Boy and The Heron” ;

“Elements”;

“Nimona”;

“My Robot Friend”;

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”.

Best Animated Short Film

“Letter from a Pig”;

“Ninety-Five Senses”;

“Our Uniform”;

“Pachyderma”;

“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”.

Best Documentary

“Bobi Wine: The People's President”;

“The Eternal Memory”;

“Four Daughters”;

“To Kill a Tiger”;

“20 Days in Mariupol”.

Best International Film

“Io Capitano” ( Italy );

“Perfect Days” (Japan);

“The Snow Society” (Spain);

“The Teacher’s Lounge” (Germany);

“Zone of Interest” (UK).

Best Short Film