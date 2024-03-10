'Oppenheimer' won the 2024 Oscar in the best film category. The film directed by Christopher Nolan reaffirmed its favoritism and won the top award at the 96th Academy Awards. With this award, the film, which is about Robert Oppenheimer, considered the father of the atomic bomb, was the most awarded at the ceremony, after winning in seven of the 13 categories in which it was nominated.

This film, which starred Cillian Murphy, who also won a statuette for best actor, competed with films such as 'American Fiction', 'Barbie', 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'The Zone of Interest', 'The Killers of the moon', 'Those who remain', 'Master', 'Past lives' and 'Poor creatures'.

What awards did 'Oppenheimer' win at the 2024 Oscars?

As we mentioned above, 'Oppenheimer' was the most awarded film at the 2024 Oscar ceremony, winning seven awards out of the 13 categories in which it was nominated, which also made it the film with the most nominations.

In addition to the award for best film, 'Oppenheimer' won in the categories of best director (Christopher Nolan), best actor (Cillian Murphy), best supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), best cinematography, best soundtrack and best editing.

However, it was not the only film that took center stage at the gala that awards the best in cinema, since 'Poor Creatures' was the second to win the most awards of the night with four statuettes, followed by 'The area of ​​interest', with two awards.

Was 'Oppenheimer' the favorite to win best film at the 2024 Oscars?

With its victory at the 2024 Oscars, 'Oppenheimer' culminates a fantastic awards season, since it was the experts' favorite to sweep the most important categories in all the ceremonies.

Proof of this is its award for best film at the most recognized galas, such as the BAFTAs, the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, where it also received multiple awards in different categories, making it the most awarded film. from 2023.

What is 'Oppenheimer' about?

“In times of war, the brilliant American physicist Julius Robert Oppenheimer, at the head of the 'Manhattan Project', leads the nuclear tests to build the atomic bomb for his country. Shocked by his destructive power, Oppenheimer questions the moral consequences of creating him. From then on and for the rest of his life, he would strongly oppose the use of nuclear weapons,” notes FilmAffinity's synopsis of 'Oppenheimer.'

