An intimate moment in Christopher Nolan’s dark historical drama “oppenheimer” has been censored in several countries outside of the United States, including India. The altered scene takes place when J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, the theoretical physicist who led the development of the atomic bomb, is sitting naked across from Jean Tatlock, played by Florence Pugh, a Communist Party member with whom he had a passionate affair.

In the unedited version of the film, Pugh appears topless while conversing with Murphy’s character in a hotel room. But in the sequence shown in theaters in India and the Middle East, his body is covered in a computer-generated black dress. Sources close to the film confirm that, like most movies that feature explicit sex or nudity, these scenes were censored in order to be released in countries like India and the Middle East, where such content is not allowed in theaters. “oppenheimer” was edited for a U/A certification by Indian Film Certification Standards. U/A certified films “may contain moderate adult themes, which are not strong in nature and can be viewed by a child under 12 years of age under parental guidance,” according to India’s Central Board of Film Certification.

Several countries in Asia and the Middle East have strict censorship mandates when it comes to sexuality, nudity, and offensive language. recent movies of Disney“West Side Story” and “Eternals“, were withdrawn from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait due to the inclusion of a transgender character in the first and the first openly gay couple of Marvel in the second. In those cases, Disney it refused to make the cuts requested by the censors, so the films were banned from those theaters.

“oppenheimer” also sparked controversy in India for quoting a text from Hinduism, the “Bhagavad Gita”, specifically the line “I have become Death, destroyer of worlds”, which oppenheimer he remembered when the first nuclear bomb was detonated, during an earlier sex scene with Tatlock.

None of these instances have affected ticket sales. “oppenheimer” exceeded expectations at the box office, generating an impressive $82.4 million in North America and $180 million worldwide. Even with a well-known director like Nolan at the helm and euphoric reviews, it’s a dazzling start to a three-hour-long period piece with little action and lots of conversation.

Universal is backing this R-rated biopic, which cost $100 million to make. The cast also includes stars like Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Alden Ehrenreich.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: Well, they are uses and customs of those countries. We can’t criticize them but, how ugly not being able to see things in their versions as they were created.