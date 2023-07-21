The talented British director Christopher Nolan once again captivates the audience with his latest production that has generated high expectations. ‘oppenheimer’starring cillian murphyhas become one of the most acclaimed films of the moment in Colombia.

If you are anxious to enjoy this incredible film, here we indicate in which rooms you can live this unique cinematographic experience. Don’t stay without seeing it on the big screen!

‘Oppenheimer’: where can I see the film?

You can enjoy the film that portrays the life and work of the inventor of the atomic bomb in the following cinemas:

Colombian Cinema

Cinemark

Cinépolis

Procinal

Royal Films

When does ‘Oppenheimer’ premiere in Colombia?

The official premiere of ‘oppenheimer’ will be TODAY, Thursday July 20, in all theaters in Colombia. Also, this film will be progressively reaching various parts of the world throughout this week.

The expectations for this release are enormous, comparable to the enthusiasm generated by the expected live action of ‘Barbie’. It is predicted that ‘oppenheimer’ it will cause a sensation at the box office and will be a resounding success.

Cillian Murphy stars in the film as Robert Oppenheimer. Photo: composition LR

What is ‘Oppenheimer’ about?

The film chronicles the fascinating life of the physicist robert oppenheimerleader of an outstanding scientific team that led the famous manhattan project during the Second World War. This investigation was carried out by the USA and aimed to develop the first nuclear weapons in history.

The outstanding actor cillian murphyknown for his participation in ‘Peaky Blinders’ (2013-2022), masterfully embodies the role of the physicist. In addition, the main cast is made up of talented performers: Matt Damon in the role of Leslie Groves, Emily Blunt like Katherine Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. gives life to Lewis Strauss and Florence Pugh stands out as Jean Tatlock.

Actors from ‘Oppenheimer’ on a red carpet. Photo: NHE

