Collider: ‘Oppenheimer’ grosses over $700 million

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer grossed over $700 million at the box office. Writes about it Collider.

According to the publication, the picture could become the third biggest film by the British cinematographer, beating Nolan’s works such as Interstellar and Inception at the box office.

It was previously reported that Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer grossed over $500 million at the box office and set a new record.

The plot of the film “Oppenheimer”, in which the main role will be played by the star of “Peaky Blinders” Cillian Murphy, is dedicated to the creator of the atomic bomb, Robert Oppenheimer. The cast of the project also included Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh and others.