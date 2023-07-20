‘oppenheimer’the latest feature film made by the famous director and writer Christopher Nolan, hits theaters on July 20, the same week it opens ‘Barbie’, film directed by Greta Gerwing. This is a striking fact, since 2 films are not always released at the same time that generate so much interest in the public. However, both casts have shown mutual support and encouraged the public to go see both premieres.

‘oppenheimer’starring cillian murphy, is based on the book ‘American Prometheus’, a biography of Robert Oppenheimer, written by Maritn J. Sherwin and Kari Bird. If you are wondering how and where you can watch the movie online for free, we will answer your question here.

‘Oppenheimer’ performed by Cillian Murphy, opens this July 20. Photo: Static

Where to see ‘Oppenheimer’?

‘Oppenheimer’ will be available in most theaters such as cineplanet, Cinemark and Cinépolis. On the other hand, it has not yet been confirmed whether the film directed by Christopher Nolan will be available soon on streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch ‘Oppenheimer’ ONLINE FREE?

From Cinemgn, Repelis, Pelisplus to Cuevana you can find the complete ‘Oppenheimer’ movie FREE ONLINE. Remember that since these pirate websites are not authorized for the dissemination of audiovisual material, it is your responsibility to access these pages.

Christopher Nolan is the director of ‘Oppenheimer’, a film based on the story of the physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer. Photo: 20 minutes

When does ‘Oppenheimer’ premiere on STREAMING?

The official premiere of ‘Oppenheimer’ will take place this Thursday, July 20 in all theaters in Peru. Likewise, it will be gradually reaching different parts of the world this week. Like the live action of ‘Barbie’, the expectations to see the premiere of this film are high and it is expected that it can break it at the box office.

What is ‘Oppenheimer’ about?

The plot of ‘Oppenheimer’ revolves around the story of physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer, who is in charge of the Los Alamos Laboratory. Robert works hand in hand with a group of scientists on the ‘Manhattan Project’, the plan that led to the construction of the atomic bomb in the world.

Official trailer for ‘Oppenheimer’

