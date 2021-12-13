Oppenheimer will be the expected return of Christopher Nolan to the big screen. For this new project, the acclaimed director will no longer work with Warner Bros., but with Universal Pictures due to a frayed relationship that would have been triggered by the commercial failure of Tenet. However, this feature film is already taking shape and fans of the filmmaker are excited because the cast confirmed so far includes well-known names.

In that sense, in addition to Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), the incorporation of Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man in the MCU) had already been announced, Matt Damon (Interstellar), and Emily blunt (A quiet place) to the cast of the film.

Cillian Murphy will star in the movie Oppenheimer. Photo: BBC

Now, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the new star cast admissions are Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Rami Malek (Bohemian rhapsody) and Benny Safdie (Obi-Wan Kenobi from Disney Plus).

Who will they play?

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock: A member of the Communist Party of the United States who has an on-off affair with the protagonist. But, this approach is described as the cause of major security problems for government officials.

Benny Safdie as Edward Teller: This role is portrayed as the Hungarian physicist known as the father of the hydrogen bomb and one of the most important factors within the Manhattan Project, a research proposal that ended in the development of the first atomic bomb.

Rami Malek: the aforementioned medium does not detail information related to the character that the actor will play. It is only mentioned that he will play a scientist.

Nolan’s next project will be focused on Robert Oppenheimer. Photo: Flick / US Department of Energy

Regarding the cast mentioned above, it is known that Murphy You will star in the film as Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who helped advance the atomic bomb during World War II. Likewise, it has transpired that Blunt will be Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer, wife of the main role; Y Damon, Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project.

For his part, Downey Jr. will play Lewis Strauss, chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission that began with hearings that questioned Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the United States.

What will the movie be about?

Although there are not many details about Oppenheimer’s plot, Universal has described it as an “epic thriller that plunges audiences into the throbbing paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it.”

Release date

According to THR, Oppenheimer will hit theaters on July 21, 2023.