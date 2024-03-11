Ricardo Casares reveals what EVILS the doctors detected in him after a heart attack he suffered

Does Eugenio Derbez REPRESENT the 'reconciliation' between his daughter Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann? Look at what 'El Capi' Pérez, from TV Azteca, answers, this is how he REACTS to the SNIFF made to him by Ludwika Paleta and Osvaldo Benavides

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Actress Mayte Carol, who acted with 'Cantinflas' and was the wife of actor Miguel Palmer, dies

The film 'Oppenheimer', by Christopher Nolan, was the big winner of the 96th edition of the Oscars, winning seven statuettes, including best film and best direction, the first in the British filmmaker's long career.

In a flat ceremony, the highlight was the fun performance of Ryan Gosling, again in the shoes of Ken, with an impossible and bright pink suit, which brought the Dolby theater to its feet.

A stage on which Emma Stone and the Irishman Cillian Murphy went up, fulfilling all the predictions, to collect the awards for best actor and actress for their work in 'Poor Things' and 'Oppenheimer', respectively.

Part of the film production 'Oppenheimer'. Instagram photo

They were the last awards of the night, before those for Direction and Film, also for 'Oppenheimer'.

“Thank you to everyone who has been there and who has believed in my career, to my family and to the incredible Emma Thomas for producing the film,” acknowledged an emotional Nolan when collecting his award as director.

The film based on the life of Robert Oppenheimer, theoretical physicist and father of the atomic bomb, also took home the awards for best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr., best photography, soundtrack and editing.

In thanking him for his award, Cillian Murphy said: “We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or worse, we live in Oppenheimer's world, so I would like to dedicate it to all the pacifists.”

The ceremony was finally left without the record of Lily Gladstone ('Killers of the Flower Moon'), who was competing to be the first Native American to win best actress, because Emma Stone, winner of 'La La Land' in 2017, returned to emerge victorious in this category thanks now to 'Poor Things'.

The actress starred in one of the anecdotes of the night when she acknowledged, laughing and with a surprised face, that her dress had torn at the back, and when she left the stage she asked that no one look at her.

The film by the Greek Yorgos Lanthimos was the big winner, also bagging three awards in the technical sections of best production design, costume design, and makeup and hairstyling, the latter to which the 'Snow Society' team also aspired. , by the Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona.

'Barbie', a phenomenon without recognition from the Academy

'Barbie', the box office phenomenon of the year, arrived with eight nominations but had to settle for only best song for 'What I Was Made For?', by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.

Comedian and presenter Jimmy Kimmel already started the ceremony by criticizing the Hollywood Academy for leaving out Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie in the categories of best direction and leading actress, respectively: “The same people who didn't vote for them are applauding, don't do it.” like they're not guilty.”

Nor could the American with Honduran roots America Ferrera ('Barbie') beat out Da'Vine Joy Randolph ('The Holdovers') as best supporting actress.

Adverse luck also for Martin Scorsese's latest creation, 'Killers of the Flower Moon', which did not win any of the ten Oscars it intended.

Among his defeats was the category of best photography, in which the Mexican Rodrigo Prieto lost to the Swiss Hoyte van Hoytema, who won the award for 'Oppenheimer'.

'The Snow Society', a film by Spanish director Bayona, wins Best International Film. Instagram photo

'The snow society' could not complete the feat

Bayona with 'The Snow Society' also had the difficult task of beating the British 'The Zone of Interest', but the film about the idyllic life of a Nazi commander next to the Auschwitz concentration camp met the expectations and won best international film.

This award was presented by Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny and, upon receiving it, director Jonathan Glazer made explicit reference to the conflict in Gaza and the “dehumanization” it has brought, “whether for the victims of the Hamas attack or the offensive in course” of Israel.

The also Spanish Pablo Berger was competing with 'Robot Dreams' for best animated film, but the Japanese Hayao Miyazaki made history by making 'The Boy and the Heron' become the second non-English speaking film capable of winning in this section. The previous one was another of his works, 'Spirited Away' (2001).

The Chilean documentary filmmaker Maite Alberdi, who already attended the Oscars with 'The Mole Agent' in the 2021 edition, was one of those called to triumph at this gala with her profound portrait of Alzheimer's in 'La memoria infinite', which was finally defeated by '20 Days in Mariupol', a portrait of the Ukrainian war.

Join our Entertainment Chat and receive more news from celebrities

Maryfer Centeno thinks about 'THE ATTACKS' by Alfredo Adame to 'La Divasa', at LCDLF USA

Say goodbye! María Antonieta de las Nieves, 'La Chilindrina', brings her latest work as an actress to Colombia

“I wish I could change this award because Russia would never have attacked Ukraine or occupied our cities (…) However, together, you, some of the most talented people in the world, we can ensure that history is rectified and the truth prevails “said the director in one of the few political speeches of the night.