AMC Burbank parking lot 16 was known for keeping the movie posters of Dragon Ball Super, and due to the time that passed, the fans thought that Gohan was here to stay, however, oppenheimer managed to seize the throne.

The advertising of oppenheimer now it is shown where the posters used to be Dragon Ball Super and some fans miss them already. And we can see that in the publications on social networks that, through memes, manage to account for the sadness of some users.

The hype for movies that will be released on July 21, 2023 is pretty intense. On the one hand, Barbie has more expansive dynamics, while oppenheimer manages to expose its marketing in a very particular way.

In fact, these two titles have already caused different memes in their different advertisements or by contrasting the audiences of each title. Their premieres will be quite an experience.

What will Oppenheimer be about?

Christopher Nolan’s new film will follow the story of the scientist in charge of the Manhattan project, whose main objective was to develop the atomic bomb in World War II.

The nuclear force the team got was the same one that exploded over Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

