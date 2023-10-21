This year, big box office hits have been released in theaters, which have broken the mold, as happened precisely with Barbie, which was not necessarily focused on fulfilling a story for children. On the other hand, we have Oppenheimera film adaptation in which the focus is on one of the main people responsible for carrying out the creation of the famous atomic bomb.

A couple of months have passed since the premiere, and people who want to see this latest film on streaming services are quite impatient, so fortunately for them there is already a deliberation date, but it is not on a platform as is. And on November 21st it will be launched but in home format, that is, in DVD, Blu Ray, Digital File and more content.

The extras that will be included in this material include: The Story of Our Time: The Making of Oppenheimera 70-minute short featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Christopher Nolan and his collaborators. It offers unrestricted access within the recording process, performances, effects, music and art of this filming.

For their part, the physical versions of 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray They include aspect ratios of 2.20 and 1.78 that allow users to experience a noticeable change that was noticeable in movie theaters, since the normal version of the film and the IMAX They did not have these same measures. Added to this is the option to select the Dolbywith a fidelity that will be better implemented with the right speakers.

As for a release date on streaming platforms, it seems that it is still far away, at least not for this year.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: In the end people will be able to see this film on their home screens, but when they find out that the Blu rays cost a minimum of $15 USD, I don’t know that they will also take the news in question.