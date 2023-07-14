After an agreement was not reached between the Film and Television Producers Alliance and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-Aftra), the collective of artists agreed to join the writers’ strike to demand their rights. This cause was supported by the cast of “Openheimer”a film about to be released and directed by cillian murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, rami malekamong others, who left the London premiere to join the protest measure.

YOU CAN SEE: “Barbie” conquers criticism and delays “Oppenheimer”: “Exaggerated fun with a feminist touch”

What is the Actors Guild asking for?

Like what happened with the scriptwriters, the salaries of the actors have been seriously affected by streaming and the use of artificial intelligence, for which they are asking for a salary increase, a fair payment for the additional income that the studies obtain. by streaming, a regulated use of AI, better benefit plans, among others.

Fran Drescher (“The Nanny”) is the president of the Screen Actors Guild, who demand fairer treatment. Photo: Vogue Mexico and Latin America

“SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach an agreement, but the responses of the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) to the most important responses from the union have been insulting,” said the president of the collective, Fran Drescher (remembered for her role in ‘The Nanny’), in a statement published on the institution’s website.

YOU CAN SEE: “Sound of freedom” full movie in Spanish: when does it premiere and where to see “Sound of freedom” FREE ONLINE?

What did the actors of “Oppenheimer” say?

The cast of the film directed by Christopher Nolan, which will be released in Peru on July 20, 2023, was in its entirety at the premiere of the film, which took place in London. However, according to the British filmmaker himself, the group of actors led by Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., among others, left immediately after the red carpet, in order to show solidarity with their colleagues, who demand a treatment according to the present.

#Oppenheimer #cast #left #premiere #support #strike #Actors #Union