The film 'Oppenheimer' was crowned at the US Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG-AFTRA) with the statuette for best cast or supporting cast, the highest recognition of these awards that marked the return of the performers after the strike they carried out in 2023 in search of better working conditions.

“SAG-AFTRA thank you for fighting for us, thank you to every member who supported us. The last time we were all together was on a red carpet from which we withdrew (due to the strike) in solidarity. “This is the end of the cycle for us,” said actor Kenneth Brannagh, who received the award on behalf of the cast of 'Oppenheimer.'

Cillian Murphy which he plays in the film Christopher Nolan the tormented creator of the atomic bomb Robert Oppenheimer, won in the best actor category, while Robert Downey Jr. received the award for best supporting actor, continuing the success they had already obtained at galas such as the Golden Globes and the BAFTA.

The best actress award went to Lily Gladstone for 'Killers of the Flower Moon', who was in a close dispute with the star of 'Poor Things', Emma Stone, while the best supporting actress award went to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for her role in 'The Holdovers', by Alexander Payne.

“It's a gift to be able to do this for a living. We bring empathy to a world that needs it. It would be easy to shut down and stop feeling, but we very bravely continue to feel,” Gladstone said.

Nevertheless, the highest-grossing film of 2023, 'Barbie', and the film 'Poor Things', by Yorgos Lanthimos, They did not receive any prize.

With these results, 'Oppenheimer' reaffirms its career as the favorite film for the next Oscars, whose ceremony will take place on March 10, where it is nominated in thirteen categories.

'Succession' and 'The Bear' repeat the success

The television section was monopolized by 'The Bear' and 'Succession', series that had already triumphed in ceremonies such as the Golden Globes, the Emmys and the Critics Choice Awards.

'Succession' won the award for best cast in a drama series, while 'The Bear' won a statuette for best cast in a comedy series, best comedy actor (for Jeremy Allen White's work) and best actress in a series cast (due to the performance of Ayo Edebiri).

Peter Pascal. Instagram photo

Pedro Pascal was the big surprise of the night by beating Kieran Culkin, the winner of awards such as the Emmys or the Golden Globes, in the section best actor in a drama series for his character Joel in the HBO series 'The Last of Us'.

“This is wrong for many reasons, I'm a little drunk. Thank you very much, I have been part of this union since 1999 and this is an honor (…) It's going to give me a heart attack,” said Pascal, moved to tears.

The actress Elizabeth Debickiwho plays Princess Diana of Wales in the series 'The Crown', won the award for best actress in a drama series, and as expected, series 'Beef', won in sections such as best actor and actress in a limited series.

They remember the fight

One of the most emotional moments of the ceremony, which for the first time in history was broadcast live on Netflix, was the speech by the actress and president of SAG-AFTRAFran Drescher, who highlighted some points of his victory after the historic strike carried out by Hollywood actors and screenwriters in 2023 against studios and streaming platforms.

“Their solidarity ignited workers around the world, triggering what will forever be remembered as the hot summer of work in which they took the hero's path,” the actress said.

“They understood what our enormous contribution to this wonderful industry means and now here we are, standing tall and proud,” Drescher said.

Other highlights of the night were the tribute to the career of Barbra Streisand and the reunion of the iconic protagonists of 'The Devil Wears Prada': Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt on the stage of the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles California.

