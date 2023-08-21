Waiting in Italy for the cinema release of ‘Oppenheimer’, a highly anticipated film on the life of the father of the atomic bomb signed by Christopher Nolan. Set in the 1940s, the film in theaters from August 23 focuses on the historical figure of the American scientist, played by Cillian Murphy.

Born in New York in 1904 to parents of German and Jewish origins, he was the author of important contributions in the field of modern physics, in particular in quantum mechanics, but to mark a decisive turning point in his life, and in that of all humanity, was the ‘Manhattan Project’, the military research program that led to the creation of the first atomic bombs during the Second World War, conducted by the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

Chosen to direct the Los Alamos laboratory, Oppenheimer completed the Trinity test in the New Mexico desert on July 16, 1945: the successful detonation of the first atomic bomb was a moment of apparent triumph for him, but while the first mushroom cloud ever seen enveloped the pre-dawn sky, Oppenheimer saw before him a destructive power, of almost supernatural magnitude.

As he would later say, he felt he had become “Death, the destroyer of worlds…” and his life was never the same. After reflecting on the serious consequences of this invention, this genius fell into deep despair and became the voice of the moral conscience of a civilization that had suddenly won the possibility of self-destruction.

Oppenheimer died at the age of 62 in Princeton, New Jersey on February 18, 1967, tormented by the lethal weapon that helped create the atomic bomb, which still dominates world geopolitics and threatens the human race today.