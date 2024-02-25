The 2024 SAG Awards, also known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, celebrated their 30th edition on Saturday, February 24 in Los Angeles, California. This ceremony, which honors the best performances in film and television, is considered one of the most prestigious in the industry, since it sets the tone for what will be the delivery of the awards. Oscars 2024which will take place on March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

In the SAG Awards, 'Oppenheimer' and 'The Bear' were the big winners of the night after taking three statuettes each, followed by 'Beef' and 'The Last of Us', which won two awards, respectively. In this note, we show you the complete list of the winners of the prestigious ceremony.

List of winners of the 2024 SAG Awards

CINEMA

Best Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

WINNER: 'Oppenheimer'

'American Fiction'

'Barbie'

'The color purple'

'The Moon Killers'.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

WINNER: Lily Gladstone – 'The Moon Killers'

Annette Bening – 'Nyad'

Carey Mulligan – 'Master'

Margot Robbie – 'Barbie'

Emma Stone – 'Poor Creatures'.

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Cillian Murphy – 'Oppenheimer'

Bradley Cooper – 'Master'

Colman Domingo – 'Rustin'

Paul Giamatti – 'Those Who Stay'

Jeffrey Wright – 'American Fiction'.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph – 'Those Who Stay'

Emily Blunt – 'Oppenheimer'

Danielle Brooks – 'The Color Purple'

Penelope Cruz – 'Ferrari'

Jodie Foster – 'Nyad'.

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. – 'Oppenheimer'

Sterling K. Brown – 'American Fiction'

Willem Dafoe – 'Poor Creatures'

Robert De Niro – 'The Moon Killers'

Ryan Gosling – 'Barbie'.

Cillian Murphy was awarded in the category for best performance by a male actor in a leading role. Photo: Netflix

Best Action Performance by a Stunt Team in a Motion Picture

WINNER: 'Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1'

'Barbie'

'Guardians of the Galaxy'

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

'John Wick: Chapter 4'.

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

WINNER: 'Succession'

'The Crown'

'The Gilded Age'

'The Last of Us'

'The Morning Show'.

Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

WINNER: 'The Bear'

'Abbott Elementary'

'Barry'

'Only Murders in the Building'

'Ted Lasso'.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Movie or Miniseries

WINNER: Ali Wong – 'Beef'

Uzo Aduba – 'Pain Killer'

Kathryn Hahn – 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

Brie Larson – 'Chemistry Lessons'

Bel Powley – 'A Small Light'.

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

WINNER: Steven Yeun – 'Beef'

Matt Bomer – 'Fellow Traveler'

Jon Hamm – 'Fargo'

David Oyelowo – 'Lawman: Bass Reeves'

Tony Shalhoub – 'Mr. Monk's Last Case'.

Jeremy Allen White won best performance by a male actor in a comedy series. Photo: Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki – 'The Crown'

Jennifer Aniston – 'The Morning Show'

Bella Ramsey – 'The Last of Us'

Keri Russell – 'The Diplomat'

Sarah Snook – 'Succession'.

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Pedro Pascal – 'The Last of Us'

Brian Cox – 'Succession'

Billy Crudup – 'The Morning Show'

Kieran Culkin – 'Succession'

Matthew Macfadyen – 'Succession'.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri – 'The Bear'

Alex Borstein – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Rachel Brosnahan – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Quinta Brunson – 'Abbott Elementary'

Hannah Waddingham – 'Ted Lasso'.

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – 'The Bear'

Brett Goldstein – 'Ted Lasso'

Bill Hader – 'Barry'

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – 'The Bear'

Jason Sudeikis – 'Ted Lasso'.

Best Action Performance by a Stunt Team in a Television Series