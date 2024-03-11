The Oscars have waited almost twenty years for a film like this Oppenheimer. A blockbuster with a huge budget that unites the public, the critics and the Oscars again. In recent years, the relevance of the Oscars has decreased. Viewing figures halved. Winners were 'small' or independent films: Nomadland, CODA, Everything, Everywhere, All at Once. Oppenheimer broke that trend. And was rewarded for this with seven Oscars. Including Best Film, Direction (Christopher Nolan), Male Actor (Cillian Murphy), and Cinematography: for the work of cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema. He came to collect the prize – very Dutch – cool and nonchalant on his sneakers. “Thank you Christopher Nolan. You are by far the best thing that has happened to my career.” Gesturing with the Oscar: “Obviously.” It wasn't really exciting. With a lengthy awards season before the Oscars, and seasoned predictions from bookmakers, the big win was over Oppenheimer expected. The only exciting Oscar was for Best Actress. For a long time it was a neck-and-neck race between Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Emma Stone (Poor Things) – with the first as the leader. Stone won her second Oscar. Also read

'Oppenheimer' reaches unprecedented psychological depth for a Hollywood film See also Comment | Helsinki is challenging Tampere for the status of ice hockey capital

Barbie

At the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, for the first time in years, it felt like the Oscars were once again a celebration of film as an art form for the masses, not a small group of art experts. And the organization of the awards ceremony responded well to this. That's how it was Barbie, the most visited film of the year, very present at the Oscars. There seemed to be a camera constantly pointed at Margot 'Barbie' Robbie. Two songs from the film were sung live. Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' was a huge dance party. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' an emotional tour de force. although Barbie was one of the losers of the evening (with only the Oscar for Best Song out of eight nominations), it didn't feel like the film had been ignored.

It was one of the most fun and streamlined ceremonies in years. Host Jimmy Kimmel perfected his biting-puppy style of humor: stars laughed benevolently at his innocent cynicism. The speeches were emotional. Politics universal and manageable. The jokes are original. A highlight was wrestler John Cena as a reluctant streaker. Stark naked, in sandals, he had to present an Oscar: “Costumes… they are so important. Perhaps most importantly…” Even the always awkward In Memoriam section was emotional, with Andrea Bocelli singing 'Contre Parti Ro'.

The smartest addition this year was that all acting awards were presented by five former winners. It pushed twenty more top actors onto the stage: Matthew McConaughey, the always crazy Nicolas Cage, the always charming Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence. It caused visible emotion in everyone.

And luckily – the highlight of every Oscar ceremony – something also went terribly wrong. Nothing on the level of the wrong name in the envelope, like in 2017. Or Will Smith punching Chris Rock on stage. But in the form of Al Pacino, who read out the award for Best Film in such a confusing and anti-climactic way that the audience wondered whether there might be the wrong note in the envelope again. “My eyes see Oppenheimer… Yes!”

Long ceremony

Of course you cannot escape the fact that the ceremony (over three and a half hours) was far too long. The thought that another category will be added next year (Best Casting) drives one to despair. But just when the words of praise started to feel bitter, the accumulation of puns became irritating, or the many pauses with cheap screensaver and a bloody irritating instrumental version of Dua Lipa's Dance The Night Away started to get on your nerves, then came another speech that brought the fun back.

Such as that of Robbert Downey Jr., for his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor (Oppenheimer): “I would like to thank: my terrible childhood, and the Academy. In that order.” And the completely unintelligible speech from the Japanese crew Godzilla: Minus Onewhich won Best Visual Effects.

Also read

Subtitles and Netflix make the Oscars a world film award

The triumphal procession of Oppenheimer is a clear sign for film studios that choosing between art and commercialism is not necessary. It's not just superheroes that can make money, and it's not just small dramas that can win awards. As superhero fatigue sets in among movie audiences, it is a clear indicator of the direction of Hollywood.

What also became clear with these Oscars is that international films are also becoming increasingly popular in the US. In addition to the award for Best International Film, which The Zone of Interest was the first British film to win, five Oscars went to 'foreign films'. That's how I won Anatomy of a Fall the award for Best Original Screenplay above Poor Things. And won 20 Days of Mariopul the award for Best Documentary. Who knows, we may soon get more Dutch Oscar winners.

All Oscar winners

Best Movie: Oppenheimer

Best Female Lead: Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Male Lead: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Director: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Supporting Actress: Da'vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Supporting Actor: Robbert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer)

Best Music: Oppenheimer

Best Song: 'What was I Made For' (Barbie)

Best Original Screenplay: Anatomy d'une chute

Best Adapted Screenplay: American Fiction

Best Foreign Film: The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Film: The Boy and the Heron

Best Documentary: 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling: Poor Things

Best Production Design: Poor Things

Best Costumes: Poor Things

Best Visual Effects: Godzilla: Minus One

Best Sound: The Zone of Interest

Dear Editing: Oppenheimer

Best Documentary Short: The Last Repair Shop

Best Short Film: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (first Oscar Wes Anderson)

Best Animated Short Film: War is over