The Critics Choice Awards 2024 took place last Sunday, January 14, and was the second major awards ceremony to be held after the Golden Globes. This event, which rewards the best productions according to the Film Critics' Choice Association, gave a lot to talk about because of the surprises, such as the election for best actor, best actress, best song, etc. However, in other categories the pattern shown at the Golden Globes was followed, so it is something that could continue until the Oscars.

Movies like 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' and series like 'Beef' and 'The Bear' were some of the most awarded of the night. Therefore, in this note we will show you the complete list of which were, according to critics, the best productions of 2023.

Complete list of winners of the Critics Choice Awards 2024 (Film)

Best film

'Oppenheimer'

'American Fiction'

'Barbie'

'The color purple'

'Those who stay'

'The Moon Killers'

'Teacher'

'Past Lives'

'Poor creatures'

'Saltburn'.

best director

Christopher Nolan – 'Oppenheimer'

Bradley Cooper – 'Master'

Greta Gerwig – 'Barbie'

Yorgos Lanthimos – 'Poor Creatures'

Alexander Payne – 'Those Who Remain'

Martin Scorsese – 'The Moon Killers'

best Actor

Paul Giamatti – 'Those Who Stay'

Bradley Cooper – 'Master'

Leonardo DiCaprio – 'The Moon Killers'

Colman Domingo – 'Rustin'

Cillian Murphy – 'Oppenheimer'

Jeffrey Wright – 'American Fiction'

Best actress

Emma Stone – 'Poor Creatures'

Lily Gladstone – 'The Moon Killers'

Sandra Hüller – 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Greta Lee – 'Past Lives'

Carey Mulligan – 'Master'

Margot Robbie – 'Barbie'

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr. – 'Oppenheimer'

Sterling K. Brown – 'American Fiction'

Robert De Niro – 'The Moon Killers'

Ryan Gosling – 'Barbie'

Charles Melton – 'May December'

Mark Ruffalo – 'Poor Creatures'

Best Supporting Actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – 'Those Who Stay'

Emily Blunt – 'Oppenheimer'

Danielle Brooks – 'The Color Purple'

America Ferrera – 'Barbie'

Jodie Foster – 'Nyad'

Julianne Moore – 'May December'

Best Young Actor/Actress

Dominic Sessa – 'Those Who Stay'

Abby Ryder Fortson – 'Are you there, God? It's me, Margaret

Ariana Greenblatt – 'Barbie'

Calah Lane – 'Wonka'

Milo Machado Graner – 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – 'The Creator'

Best acting ensemble

'Oppenheimer'

'Air'

'Barbie'

'The color purple'

'Those who stay'

'The Moon Killers'

Best original screenplay

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach – 'Barbie'

Samy Burch – 'May December'

Alex Convery – 'Air'

Bradley Cooper – 'Master'

David Hemingson – 'Those Who Stay'

Celine Song – 'Past Lives'

Best adapted screenplay

Cord Jefferson – 'American Fiction'

Kelly Fremon Craig – 'Are you there, God? It's me, Margaret

Andrew Haigh – 'We're all strangers'

Tony McNamara – 'Poor Creatures'

Christopher Nolan – 'Oppenheimer'

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – 'The Moon Killers'

Best photography

Hoyte van Hoytema – 'Oppenheimer'

Matthew Libatique – 'Master'

Rodrigo Prieto – 'Barbie'

Rodrigo Prieto – 'The Assassins of the Moon'

Robbie Ryan – 'Poor Creatures'

Linus Sandgren – 'Saltburn'

Best assembly

Jennifer Lame – 'Oppenheimer'

William Goldenberg – 'Air'

Nick Houy – 'Barbie'

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – 'Poor Creatures'

Thelma Schoonmaker – 'The Moon Killers'

Michelle Tesoro – 'Master'

Best costume design

Jacqueline Durran – 'Barbie'

Lindy Hemming – 'Wonka'

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – 'The Color Purple'

Holly Waddington – 'Poor Creatures'

Jacqueline West – 'The Moon Killers'

Janty Yates – 'Napoleon'

Best production design

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer – 'Barbie'

Suzie Davies and Charlotte Dirickx – 'Saltburn'

Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman – 'Oppenheimer'

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis – 'The Moon Killers'

James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek – 'Poor Creatures'

Adam Stockhausen and Kris Moran – 'Asteroid City'

Best soundtrack

Ludwig Göransson – 'Oppenheimer'

Jerskin Fendrix – 'Poor Creatures'

Michael Giacchino – 'Snow Society'

Daniel Pemberton – 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Robbie Robertson – 'The Moon Killers'

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – 'Barbie'

Best song

'I'm Just Ken' – 'Barbie'

'Dance the Night' – 'Barbie'

'Peaches' – 'Super Mario Bros. The Movie'

'Road to Freedom' – 'Rustin'

'This Wish' – 'Wish'

'What Was I Made For?' – 'Barbie'

Best hair and makeup

'Barbie'

'The color purple'

'Teacher'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor creatures'

'Priscilla'

Better visual effects

'Oppenheimer'

'The Creator'

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

'Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1'

'Poor creatures'

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

best comedy

'Barbie'

'American Fiction'

'Bottoms'

'Those who stay'

'Do me the favor'

'Poor creatures'

Best animated film

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

'The Boy and the Heron'

'Items'

'Nimona'

'Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'

'Wish'

Best foreign language film

'Anatomy of a fall' – France

'Godzilla Minus One' – Japan

'Perfect Days' – Japan

'The Snow Society' – Spain

'The Taste of Things' – France

'The Zone of Interest – United Kingdom

#SeeHer Award

Career achievement award

Complete list of winners of the 2024 Critics Choice Awards (Television)

Best drama series

'Succession'

'The Crown'

'The Diplomat'

'The Last of Us'

'Loki'

'The Morning Show'

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

'Lakers: time to win'

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin – 'Succession'

Tom Hiddleston – 'Loki'

Timothy Olyphant – 'Justified: City Primeval'

Pedro Pascal – 'The Last of Us'

Ramón Rodríguez – 'Will Trent'

Jeremy Strong – 'Succession'

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook – 'Succession'

Jennifer Aniston – 'The Morning Show'

Aunjanue Ellis – 'Justified: City Primeval'

Bella Ramsey – 'The Last of Us'

Keri Russell – 'The Diplomat'

Reese Witherspoon – 'The Morning Show'

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup – 'The Morning Show'

Khalid Abdalla – 'The Crown'

Ron Cephas Jones – 'Truth Be Told'

Matthew Macfadyen – 'Succession'

Ke Huy Quan – 'Loki'

Rufus Sewell – 'The Diplomat'

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki – 'The Crown'

Nicole Beharie – 'The Morning Show'

Sophia Di Martino – 'Loki'

Celia Rose Gooding – 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

Karen Pittman – 'The Morning Show'

Christina Ricci – 'Yellowjackets'

Best comedy series

'The Bear'

'Abbott Elementary'

'Barry'

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

'Poker Face'

'Reservation Dogs'

'Shrinking'

'What We Do in the Shadows'

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White – 'The Bear'

Bill Hader – 'Barry'

Steve Martin – 'Only Murders in the Building'

Kayvan Novak – 'What We Do in the Shadows'

Drew Tarver – 'The Other Two'

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – 'Reservation Dogs'

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – 'The Bear'

Rachel Brosnahan – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Quinta Brunson – 'Abbott Elementary'

Bridget Everett – 'Somebody Somewhere'

Devery Jacobs – 'Reservation Dogs'

Natasha Lyonne – 'Poker Face'

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – 'The Bear'

Phil Dunster – 'Ted Lasso'

Harrison Ford – 'Shrinking'

Harvey Guillén – 'What We Do in the Shadows'

James Marsden – 'Jury Duty'

Henry Winkler – 'Barry'

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Meryl Streep – 'Only Murders in the Building'

Paulina Alexis – 'Reservation Dogs'

Alex Borstein – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Janelle James – 'Abbott Elementary'

Sheryl Lee Ralph – 'Abbott Elementary'

Jessica Williams – 'Shrinking'

Best limited series

' Beef'

'Daisy Jones & the Six'

'Fargo'

'Fellow Travelers'

'Lessons in Chemistry'

'Love & Death'

'A Murder at the End of the World'

'A Small Light'

Best movie made for television

' Quiz Lady'

'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial'

'Finestkind'

'Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie'

'No One Will Save You'

'Reality'

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Steven Yeun – 'Beef'

Matt Bomer – 'Fellow Travelers'

Tom Holland – 'The Crowded Room'

David Oyelowo – 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'

Tony Shalhoub – 'Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie'

Kiefer Sutherland – 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial'

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Ali Wong – 'Beef'

Kaitlyn Dever – 'No One Will Save You'

Carla Gugino – 'The Fall of the House of Usher'

Brie Larson – 'Lessons in Chemistry'

Bel Powley – 'A Small Light'

Sydney Sweeney – 'Reality'

Juno Temple – 'Fargo'

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jonathan Bailey – 'Fellow Travelers'

Taylor Kitsch – 'Painkiller'

Jesse Plemons – 'Love & Death'

Lewis Pullman – 'Lessons in Chemistry'

Liev Schreiber – 'A Small Light'

Justin Theroux – 'White House Plumbers'

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Maria Bello – 'Beef'

Billie Boullet – 'A Small Light'

Willa Fitzgerald – 'The Fall of the House of Usher'

Aja Naomi King – 'Lessons in Chemistry'

Mary McDonnell – 'The Fall of the House of Usher'

Camila Morrone – 'Daisy Jones & the Six'

Best animated series

' Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

'Bluey'

'Bob's Burgers'

'Harley Quinn'

'Star Trek: Lower Decks'

'Young Love'

Best non-English speaking series

' Lupine'- France

'Bargain' – South Korea

'The Glory' – South Korea

'The Good Mothers' – Italy / United Kingdom

'The Interpreter of Silence' – Germany / Poland

'Mask Girl' – South Korea

'Moving' – South Korea

best talk show

' Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'

'The Graham Norton Show'

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Best comedy special