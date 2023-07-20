The distributor, the producer, the leading role of that supposedly essential thing called marketing, Christopher Nolan himself, someone who legitimately never doubts his status as an artist, make the premiere of oppenheimer in the great cinematographic event of the year. The Hollywood gap of recent years is missing from inventing creative and powerful films, with the capacity to capture a mass audience that does not have an atrophied sense of taste. The press screening is held in a cinema in Las Rozas (Madrid) that responds to the visual and acoustic conditions with which Nolan has conceived his film. Is Paris well worth a mass? My annoyance at the long journey vanishes in the face of the visual power displayed on the screen. And the sound makes the chair vibrate alarmingly.

You also know that you are going to be there for three hours. The norm that Hollywood is imposing regarding the exhausting duration of its cinema almost always seems regretful and gratuitous to me, but in the case of this film I neither watch the clock compulsively nor relaxed. I also bear the need for the bladder. I do not want to be absent even in the slightest from what they are telling me. Time does not overwhelm. Because history is powerful. Also dark. And it is well narrated.

Christopher Nolan always takes what he wants to do very seriously, he is a perfectionist. He sometimes gets embroidered, as in the extraordinary The dark knight and Dunkirk. Others have remarkable appeal to me. (Insomnia, The Final Trick, Interstellar) and I can also find it as pretentious as it is incomprehensible in the case of the insufferable Origin and Tenet. But the imprint of his personality is constant. The product turns out better or worse. I don’t think the irreplaceable Scorsese has much of a career left due to his age. And the often hypnotic David Fincher takes his career in stride. Nolan is in the wave of the previous ones. He is one of the few alternatives that Hollywood offers to the tiresome and routine superhero movies, endless sagas and other triumphant trifles.

Nolan writes and directs Oppenheimer. And I imagine him controlling even the smallest detail in the production. It deals with the complex biography of a brilliant scientist who produced something so amazing and with monstrous effects called the atomic bomb. This man not only accumulated immense knowledge about quantum physics. Also brilliance and ability to extract the best from other scientists, intuition, ability and persuasion to get them to work together, widespread public recognition of his talent, enormous social projection of his figure. Everything in him corresponded to the image of an absolute winner. Until they cornered him with a ferocious campaign, led by powerful bureaucrats who played double game with the eminence that Oppenheimer represented, the FBI of that all-powerful, amoral and sinister individual named Edgar Hoover and the atrocious consequences for so many people of the witch hunt that Senator McCarthy and his many lackeys established against suspected or real leftists. And it turns out that Oppenheimer always had a social conscience and had supported the Republic with his words and his money during the Spanish Civil War, that his brother and people very close to him had been active in the Communist Party of the United States. They tried to burn his image and partly succeeded, using tricks, inventing lies and half-truths, manipulating his environment.

Nolan also portrays the dark areas, the guilt and moral doubts of the man who made possible and devastating the atomic bomb, the most savage weapon that science has invented in the predatory history of humanity. It had been created with its deterrent effect in mind for use in wars, but the United States proved its lethal effectiveness by razing the tragic Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. For two years the army and scientists rehearsed what could happen in the Los Alamos desert. And although Russia was his ally against Nazism, competition and espionage between the two countries was already beginning to possess the monster as soon as possible. The United States justified the dropping of the atomic bomb by saying it ended the war and saved many American lives. Oppenheimer and also Albert Einstein (the relationship between these two privileged brains is tastyly described) maintained doubts and also terrible certainties about the effects of what they created.

oppenheimer It has a climate, nuanced characters, intelligent dialogues, areas of light and shadow, a visual force that dazzles at times, performers who make their characters credible. Nolan has a script in which unsettling things happen and he shoots them with credit. This film breathes and creates restlessness. It infects you with those feelings. I am satisfied with that at a time when going to the movies rarely implies a certain and longed-for pleasure. Only obligation.

‘oppenheimer’

Year: 2023.

Country: USA.

Address: Christopher Nolan.

Music: Ludwig Goransson.

Performers: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Kenneth Branagh.

Gender: Drama.

Duration: 180 minutes.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT