













Oppenheimer already has its first reviews that ensure that it is a masterpiece worthy of all the Oscars | EarthGamer







Most of the reviews of oppenheimer applaud the work of actor Cillian Murphy in the title role. But there’s also plenty of adulation for the rest of the cast, with some commentators saying that absolutely all of them are worthy of a nomination for their performance.

Another source of excitement for critics is the scale of the film. They consider that, in its three hours, it does a great job of studying the process behind creating the atomic bomb and the internal conflicts of its creator. Full stop for the special effects and the sound mix, which they say makes it totally worth seeing it in the movies.

We recommend you: Oppenheimer: 7 Movies You Must See Before Christopher Nolan’s Film

Perhaps the most striking thing is that despite being a historical drama, many saw Nolan’s sensibilities very latent. In other words, he managed to move with his use of tension, a great musical section and an impressive visual representation. Now we are even more excited about oppenheimer.

What is Oppenheimer about?

oppenheimer is a tape that focuses on the scientist of the same name, who was the creator of the atomic bomb. As such we will see the entire process from its conception to its use. In addition to the ethical and moral conflicts of making a weapon with such a capacity for destruction.

Source: Universal Pictures

The film will be one of the longest of Nolan’s career, clocking in at three hours. Also, despite the nature of the film, his director said that it has virtually no CG visual effects. So we’ll see how he recreated the explosion of an atomic bomb. Will they see her?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)