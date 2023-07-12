













Oppenheimer: 7 Movies You Must See Before Christopher Nolan’s Film







The broad spectrum of war and its legacies

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

The post-war period and the horror prior to the end of World War II is one of the darkest stages of the second half of the 20th century. The bombs and everything involved, I mean their development, consequences and scope, is chilling on different levels. From the dark political questions, the scientific edges to the emotional and physical vulnerabilities.

Because of this, there are various sophisticated films that frame, without filters, the events that take place from different perspectives. Each of them is beneficial because it allows us to assimilate violence in a “direct” way from an obviously indirect support.

It is important to keep in mind the pain and terror of others because it allows us to generate greater empathy in the face of incomprehensible chaos. Without further ado, here is the list.

Dunkirk (2017) – Christopher Nolan

At the end of the Second World War there are still troops on the French coast that are made up of soldiers belonging to the Allies (France, England, Belgium and Holland). While they wait to be rescued, there is tension and even some dogfights.

The war finished?

Beautiful photography and brilliant performances coupled with dynamic shots create an experience like no other. Definitely a must watch this movie before Oppenheimer.

Available on HBO and Prime Video.

Land of Mine (2015) – Martin Zandvliet

After World War II, the French coasts shelter their soldiers so that they can be rescued and return to their respective nations. However, fallen troops are kidnapped on other shores.

The Danish coast will hold German soldiers who will be forced to remove the mines that their axis planted. It is known that towards the end of the war, Germany had no choice but to recruit children and adolescents to continue the armed conflict.

In this way, your young men will die trying to remove the mines from your battalion.

Where was the compassion? How do you validate the pain? At what threshold do you weep?

land of mine it will upend the western vision and structure of World War II.

Available for rent on Prime Video and YouTube. Given the opening that surely proposes oppenheimer towards its end, land of mine will erect a winding and painful road to remember.

Empire of the Sun (1987) – Steven Spielberg

Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Sun’s empire It is the first film starring Christian Bale. Faced with the evacuation of Shanghai, due to the occupation of Japan, a well-to-do young man will know about the shortcomings of ordinary people, and also about the conflict in the middle of a war that, like death, rarely repairs positions.

The little boy will end up in a Japanese concentration camp and will live a pilgrimage that, however, will make him recognize humanity in a very different way.

The Sun’s empire It is narrated within the framework of World War II, but it has specific points, it is also the Second Sino-Japanese War.

Nevertheless, the outcome is a hopeful void. Ultimately, a vacuum allows radical changes. The chaos of the endings is always complicated, many things to take care of. Organize everything again and start over, from structures turned into dust, between oblivion and forced memories.

The Sun’s empire It is a brilliant title that will give you a change of general perspective about relationships and their limits in the midst of war.

Available for rent on Prime Video, YouTube and Apple TV.

Darkest Hour (2017) – Joe Wright

Darkest Hour It allows us to see a more humane Churchill who will endure -obviously, on a political level- the darkest hours prior to the end of World War II.

Churchill is hailed for holding the British firm against a picture that pointed to a dead end. The image of Winston Churchill implies ferocity and firmness that, however, are little touched, due to the fact that the political decisions he made condemned some to save others.

Darkest Hour shows us a leader and his conscience facing a suffocating and dark panorama. Faced with doubts and decisions, we will see from the political side, what could be an Oppenheimer from scientific issues.

Available for rent on Prime Video and YouTube.

Before Oppenheimer: The animated side

Animated films are part of the broad spectrum that allows us to glimpse the war from a new format. Here are three unmissable titles, before seeing Oppenheimer.

Source: MadHouse

After the bombing of Hiroshima, Gen Nakaoka is the only survivor of his family. However, the terrible atmosphere after the destruction of the city is really distressing. However, for him it will be more so, because his father was a pacifist who refused to go to war, so Gen will carry the stigma, be judged and ostracized.

What about after the war? No doubt more pain, resentment and anguish.

Grave of the Fireflies (1988) – Isao Takahata

Source: Studio Ghibli

A couple of children will see their home destroyed after a bombing, after which they will have no choice but to try to survive, their hope is to find a relative. The path they undertake will be a very realistic painful journey.

The fireflies’s grave shows part of the endless suffering towards the “end” of the war It should be noted that after the reprisals suffered by the defeated axis, one faction will understand the outcome of the war on very different dates than the other.

Like Barefoot Gene, The fireflies’s grave It has autobiographical overtones.

The Wind Rises (2013) – Hayao Miyazaki

Source: Studio Ghibli

There are people who love to create, just like Oppenheimer, and this is the case of Jirō Horikoshi who designed the Zero fighter plane that would later be used in World War II to attack Pearl Harbor, United States.

the wind rises It chronicles Jirō’s perspective and dedication in building his plane with patience and devotion. His plane meant a preamble to airplanes as a means of transportation, however, it had a different use prior to it.

Available on Netflix.

What’s after Oppenheimer?

I hope you will see the listed movies before watching Oppenheimer, And if after them, you still feel like continuing in this direction, I highly recommend the novels by Svetlana Alexevich, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2015.

His novels are termed as epic choral or collective impression polyphonic. War does not have a woman’s face, the sons of zinc and Voices from Chernobyl are three titles that follow the post-world war line, in addition to the effects of nuclear weapons. You should definitely read them at some point in your life, especially if you are captivated by the subject.

On July 21, 2023 oppenheimer It will arrive in our cinemas.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 58 times, 58 visits today)