Five arrested, three of whom are in prison and two under house arrest, twenty-five people under investigation and shocking details such as theopium given to migrants to “ease” their hardships and use them better to work in the fields of the Agro Pontino.

There is also this detail in theinvestigation by the Guardia di Finanzacoordinated by the Velletri prosecutor’s office, which led to today’s arrests in Ardea, a town a few kilometers from Rome.

The defendants are accused, to varying degrees, of aiding and abetting illegal immigration, corruption and drug trafficking and dealing. The investigations of the yellow flames of the Pomezia company and of the colleagues of the provincial command of the Capital have allowed us to reconstruct the roles and modus operandi of an organization headed by some Indian citizens and with projections to Ardea, Anzio and Nettunowho, thanks to the collaboration of an unfaithful public employee and the contacts procured by a network of procurers, had made regularize over 500 non-EU citizens who are not entitled to reside in the countrytaking care of the preparation of the documentation useful for the start and definition of the administrative procedure with customized “turnkey” packages.

The service fees ranged from 300 to 5 thousand eurosdepending on the type of request to be made to public offices. The organization also supplied immigrants employed in the fields of the Pontine Marshes with doses of narcotics capable of alleviating their fatigue.as emerged from the investigations, which led to the seizure of approximately 90 kilograms of opium poppy bulbs. A total of 25 people are under investigationfor which, pending a final judgment, the presumption of innocence applies.