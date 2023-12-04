AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 04/12/2023 – 21:52

The United States Supreme Court was faced with a serious dilemma this Monday (4): whether to approve or annul a billion-dollar compensation agreement for victims of the opioid crisis that exempts the Sackler family – owner of the Purdue laboratory – from any future prosecution by victims.

The Department of Justice has amends to this agreement, concluded in 2022 with the 50 American states and validated by a federal appeals court, which protects the Sackler family from any future action, including from victims who have not given their consent.

The Sacklers were accused of having promoted their pain medication, OxyContin, for years, despite knowing that it was highly addictive. The sale of this product provided income of tens of billions of dollars.

The excessive prescription of this opioid was considered the trigger for the crisis that caused more than half a million victims in 20 years in the United States.

The target of a barrage of lawsuits, the Purdue laboratory declared itself bankrupt in 2019 and negotiated a plan whose latest version foresees its closure by 2024 in the United States in favor of a new entity, and the payment of at least 5.5 billion of dollars (R$ 27 billion, at current prices) over a period of 18 years.

The nine judges, who suspended that agreement in August at the government’s request, are at a crossroads as they have to balance between the risk of compromising victims’ compensation and the risk of recognizing in a bankruptcy matter the right to shield the Sacklers against possible future actions.

If the Justice Department administrator challenging the settlement “wins his case, the billions earmarked for opioid prevention and compensation will evaporate and creditors and victims will end up with nothing,” argued lab lawyer Gregory Garre.

In turn, the legal representative of the victims who signed the agreement, Pratik Shah, estimated that it is also “irresponsible for the liquidator to suggest that there is some kind of secret alternative to obtain reparation” when stating that, “without exception, the plan it will collapse.”

“We affirm that there are other victims of opioids who have also suffered tragic harm who say they do not consent to their rights being forcibly terminated,” responded government attorney Curtis Gannon.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, after highlighting the “overwhelming” support of more than 95% of creditors for the agreement, criticized the government for minimizing the “uncertainties” in case of rejection.

However, his colleague Ketanji Brown Jackson pointed out that this situation was the result of the desire of the family that owns the laboratory to obtain this exemption.

The Justice Department says the Sacklers “drained” about $11 billion from the company in the years following its 2019 bankruptcy filing.

“Members of the Sackler family did not file for bankruptcy themselves and made only a fraction of their assets available for Purdue’s liquidation,” Gannon recalled.