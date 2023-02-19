The identity of the human being is reflected by the convictions and these in turn by the quality of life that is reflected in the decisions, more important to know the day of your birth is to know what you were born for; Many think that convictions are a private matter, but on the contrary, they are exposed to everyone, since we express them with our daily actions.

To speak of conviction is to speak of a solid and firm belief that is based on a truth that is manifested in reality; Beliefs shape our beliefs in the way we live and die, defining identity and keeping us on the right track no matter what life’s circumstances or adversities.

The opinions of the people or called preferences these vary according to the circumstances, these do not provide a solid foundation for life, since these come and go, the benefits of having convictions The sense of purpose is great, it dictates the pattern towards where you are going, it gives you greater courage before the challenges of life, it will give you a perspective in your mentality and an unusual strength;” And he who is able to do much more abundantly than we ask or understand, according to the power that works in us ′′ Ephesians 3:20.

Why do people give up their convictions for fear of criticism, today’s society proclaims the right to do what is convenient for them, another factor is the fear of being rejected, many times convictions lead us to be rejected by the fear of losing, Many times relationships, friendships, resources are lost, but that is where you will show the fruit of your convictions and not of opinions.

Almost everyone in your life is more concerned with themselves than with you. So you know more about yourself than someone else who knows you. Never forget, it’s not what people say about you that matters, it’s what you believe about yourself that matters most. Jesus Christ was falsely accused, maligned, people always struggle with what they don’t understand, the mind will always resent anything it can’t handle.

Jesus never begged anyone to believe in him. He knew the truth must be discerned, he must be willing to go where he never went, to create something he never had.” Blessed are you when men hate you, and when they separate you from themselves, and reproach you, and reject your name as evil, because of the son of man.

Rejoice on that day, and be glad, for behold, your reward is great in heaven; for that is what their fathers did with the prophets” Luke 6:22-23. Passion is power, don’t faint, it will never change his life until God changes his daily routine, opinions go away.

