A red light portal offered him “condolences” for the failure to summon him and offered him 250,000 pounds for a role as a commentator plus unlimited tokens to interact with the girls

From Demi Moore to Tomori. And in place of the elegant Robert Redford there is a site of … strippers. “Indecent proposal”, a famous film from the early nineties, this time it’s all for the Milan center, left at home by Southgate for the World Cup in Qatar. In this regard, however, Stripchat presented him with a red light proposal.

The offer – It is clear that Tomori will ignore the offer, but we might as well tell it because it is halfway between the comic and the sensational. Stripchat, through its vice president Max Bennett, offered the British central 250 thousand pounds to comment on the live World Cup matches. And so far ok. First the “condolences” for the exclusion from the 26, then the hot offer. “You will be able to watch the 64 games, reward the MVP and comment on each episode as a kind of special guest. Plus – and here’s the hot proposition – you’ll have unlimited tokens to interact with our girls. Take some time to consider our proposal ”. Word of Stripchat. See also MotoGP | Misano, Free Practice 2: Bastianini leads Ducati's poker

With Everton – We are talking about the same site that at the beginning of October offered Everton 200 million to acquire the name of the stadium exclusively. “We know the Toffees are hard at work selling the naming rights for his new plant,” Bennett wrote. We at Stripchat have come up with an offer of $ 20 million a year for 10 years to call the facility ‘Stripchat Sustainability Stadium’ ”. The new stadium will have a capacity of about 53 thousand seats and will be ready by 2024. Obviously no response from the club. Another indecent proposal. The same received by Tomori after his exclusion from England.

November 11, 2022 (change November 11, 2022 | 17:57)

