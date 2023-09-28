With my horse in hand, I come across a man with a bicycle and a dog on a path that is not too wide. Is my horse afraid of dogs? She is still young and still has a lot to learn, is my answer.

The man starts a chat: the other day a young chick was prancing around on the meadow with a horse and that was great! Now that was sport!

I asked if that horse was the same color as my horse, just to be sure. That was right.

My day is completely good again.

