





The Communist Party’s new leadership team is set, the Chinese president has secured his unprecedented third term. In the Asian power, the veneration of a leader degenerates into a cult of personality, says Dang Yuan.Habemus Xi! That Xi Jinping was aiming for a third term as general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was no secret to anyone, even before the 20th party congress. Thus, the 69-year-old politician exceeded the age limit – 68 years old – and exercise limit – ten years –, until then in force for the position. Nor is the composition of the newly elected Politburo Standing Committee, the CCP’s circle of power, surprising:

Until now, in the CCP leadership meant continuity. In its personnel policy, the acronym thought of the long term, and until then it was notorious for indicating the next generation to the Politburo very early, thus putting them in charge of important state tasks. In general, the politicians brought to the guild were no more than 58 years old.

In the new Standing Committee, however, the youngest politician is already 60 years old. There is no way to speak of a change of generation, in the sense of the term. The new leadership squad is not significantly younger, three of the seven members remained in office and will assume new roles in the state apparatus, four have moved up in rank.

The staff carousel just turned around. In fact, it is not clear who will take the helm of the CCP at the next congress to define China’s destiny in five years’ time.

“Xina” is born

In the Standing Committee, it is clear that the secretary-general did not have to make any compromises in personnel decisions at the top of the leadership, where he exclusively placed his most faithful followers. Until then, this guild had always been the place for the balance of intra-party interests and the distribution of power. According to observers, the PCC comprises several factions; but in the new Committee there is only room for unconditional submission.

The classic example is Li Qiang, Beijing’s new number two, who is formally due to be elected prime minister in March 2023. As Shanghai’s party leader, in early 2022 he paralyzed public life in the financial metropolis for two months due to to the increase in cases of covid-19, being the target of harsh criticism, both internally and internationally. However, he has secured Xi’s confidence for himself by ruthlessly applying the president’s zero-covid strategy.

Otherwise, there are serious doubts about Li’s ability to govern. Despite being a party leader and governor of Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu, in the Yangtse River Delta, China’s most economically powerful regions, he has no experience in the central government, unlike the current prime minister. In Xi’s eyes, however, apparently none of this was an argument against: he stood up and appointed Li, despite all resistance.

The veneration of an individual in the CCP’s highest decision-making bodies will degenerate, across the country, into a personal worship of Xi. China’s political life is no longer thinkable without an oath of loyalty to it. Changing the Standing Committee is nothing more than a formality, old wine in new bottles. Understanding Asian power means understanding Xi. And so China becomes “Xina”.

Dang Yuan is a journalist for DW. He writes under a pseudonym to protect himself and his family in China. The text reflects the author's personal opinion, not necessarily that of DW.








