Xbox Game Pass is still on everyone’s lips. Microsoft’s service is becoming, if not already, the most exciting in the video game industry. Not only at the advertising level of the titles it includes, but also for allowing users to play a huge variety of games that, otherwise, they might not try. Not surprisingly, Electronic Arts has signed up for the service, offering EA Play with Xbox Game Pass, reaping incredible figures. Nor that Microsoft wanted to give prominence to its star service in the past E3 2021, because all the games that were presented will arrive on the platform, with Starfield at the helm as exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem.

Xbox Game Pass is a lot of quantity and a lot more quality:

But not all comments towards Xbox Game Pass are positive. In recent weeks, we have seen how the debate has stopped revolving around its economic sustainability (which was about time) and has turned towards the quantity and quality that Xbox Game Pass offers; in particular, some have criticized that, despite offering a lot, most of what is available is not good.

However, the debate has been completely struck down thanks to Twitter user TameLucas, who has taken the trouble to collect all the Xbox Game Pass notes statistics. Proving that, far from what has been said, Xbox Game Pass is a lot of quantity and a lot more quality. If you want to know all the information of the games in greater depth, the same user has taken the trouble to compile it in an Excel that you can consult here.

«XBOX DOES NOT HAVE GOOD GAMES. Yesterday I shared this image with all the games released Day 1 on Xbox Game Pass. I got a lot of comments like ‘those are a lot of games, but only some of them are good’. So I decided to take a look at the Metascore from the Xbox Game Pass catalog. “

The best indies of 2021 are coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch

90+: 27 games

85-89: 58 games

80-84: 123 games

75-79: 118 games

70-74: 58 games

65-69: 37 games

60-64: 22 games

59-: 11 sets

“XBOX HAS NO GOOD GAMES” Yesterday, I shared an image with all Day One releases on #XboxGamePass. I received a lot of “that’s a lot of games, but there’s only a handful of good ones in there”. So I decided to take a look on the Metascores of the Xbox Game Pass catalog 🙂 pic.twitter.com/l9U7s2hUId – tamelucas 🎮💚 (@tamelucas) June 24, 2021

As we can quickly see, the Xbox Game Pass quality is more than proven. It should be remembered that the catalog includes not only exclusives such as Microsoft Flight Simulator or Forza Horizon 4, but also classics that have arrived thanks to the support of Electronic Arts or the purchase of Bethesda. The Fallout, DOOM, The Elder Scrolls, Mass Effect, Dead Space sagas, icons like Grand Theft Auto V or cult indies like Undertale are part of the service. What allows, among other things, that new generations enjoy these games that, otherwise, could fall into oblivion.

Metacritic, the shadow of what once was

More than the debate of whether Xbox Game Pass offers quality or quantity, which really is a stupid debate at this point, perhaps it is more interesting to assess the role that Metacritic plays in video games today. Because the truth is that this portal seems to be the shadow of what it once was. The website that Metacritic once valued games of the stature of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Perfect Dark, GoldenEye, SoulCalibur, Halo or Half-Life, as true “best games,” it is now almost a mockery of what it once was. Nobody trusts Metacritic’s notes anymore; or if it does, not as long as it did long ago.

Metacritic has practically been relegated to being a website that we go to on the first day of the games’ launch, to see the sauce caused by its good or bad grades (depending on its developer, of course). Nothing more. It is totally distorted, it has been filled with trolls Y multi-accounts in an uncontrolled way, and few people trust what they collect. And this is worrying, especially speaking from a video game website, because nobody likes that their work ends up on a portal that causes more laughter than seriousness.

What do we trust, that Sea of ​​Thieves has a score of 67 on Metacritic or that it surpassed 20 million players just two months ago? What DayZ has a score of 56 Metacritic or is it sweeping more and more, having reached a figure of 6.4 million active users? Of the 60 that Ryse: Son of Rome has, being a game that, to this day, is technically outrageous? I think we all have it pretty clear.

Metacritic should remain this:

But let’s even go further. Let’s suppose that Metacritic is right about the valuation of your grades. What is the problem if we want to play a poorly rated game? There should be none. At the end of the day it is our console, our subscription, our time and we will do with them what we want.

Xbox Game Pass, the new way to rate games

In any case, for a long time we have been experiencing a change in terms of the reliability of opinions and ratings of products. As with practically any sector related to leisure, people prefer to directly check the quality of a product rather than rely on other people’s evaluations. Why? Because he does not trust. Because it is more and more frequent that there is a disparity between verified and consumer evaluations. And this does not only happen with Xbox Game Pass games, because Netflix, HBO Max or even the cinema are experiencing the same fate. As Phil Spencer has long predicted, the user has become the center of it all. And that is also transferred to the notes of the video games, because now the valuation is sought from consumer to consumer, without intermediaries involved.

Perhaps precisely one of the great Xbox Game Pass values is that it allows users to directly and personally rate the games. Allowing them not only to test them for themselves, but to verify, from day one, that many notes do not reflect the reality of the rated titles.

So, as we have always advised you, it is best to try things out for yourself and, from there, judge, rather than be guided by a criterion that may not fit reality. With Xbox Game Pass you can’t have it easier.