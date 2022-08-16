I walk in a summer dress with my young black flat-coated retriever along a broken-down street where workmen are conferring. As I walk past, the conversation falls silent. Half anticipating some old-fashioned whistling, I hear one of the men say softly: “Well, that’s a really nice dog.”
Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words.
A version of this article also appeared in the newspaper of August 16, 2022
