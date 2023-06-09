Three boys of about sixteen years old are cycling in front of me. They talk about their jobs. I hear one say that he only works until four o’clock. The other two think it’s easy. “But,” he says, “after that I still have to go to my grandmother, and that is also a kind of work, actually.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]