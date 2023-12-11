I walk across the Rapenburg on a narrow sloping sidewalk. A van comes towards me, and as the van passes me, a cyclist comes right between me and the van.

“Can't you just stop for a moment?” I shout.

Then another cyclist stops next to me: “That's my husband!” Outraged.

“Oh, sorry,” I say.

“No, not at all, you were absolutely right.” As she continues driving, she shouts: “Wish me luck!”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]