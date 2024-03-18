My wife has booked a trip to Boston.

The day before departure, she tells her grandson (15) about the rich history of the city: the Boston Tea Party, tea chests that the colonists threw into the harbor (1773) and the beginning of the American Revolution.

He nods affirmatively and knows the story.

“From history class at school?” she (former teacher) asks hopefully.

“No from the Donald Duck” is his answer.

