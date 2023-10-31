We have had a sleep trainer for our 2-year-old son for a few weeks now. The sheep turns green when he is allowed to get out of bed. This morning at 6:00 am he shouted very loudly: “Mamaaa mamaa, green!”

I walked over to him angrily, stood in the room and told him that everyone is still sleeping and he has to sleep too until the sheep is green. When I look to the left, the sheep is already green. Shit, forgot to set winter time on his sleep trainer.

