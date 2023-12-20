On a quiet Thursday we visit the Open Air Museum in Arnhem. We get extra tickets for the winter fair at the museum. She has never been on a whirligig before and resolutely approaches the friendly monster. She floats around beaming, and I say to the miller: “Not bad for a first time, right.” Then she also wants to go with me (that is) in the track with the bell ringing and canopy, for a secret kiss. Screaming with amusement, we, together 161 years old, walk to the exit and pay for an exit token with her watch.

