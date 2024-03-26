A senior school student proudly talks about his inventive system to make his parents lenient on Saturday evenings when he comes home late. “When I leave the pub, I send mum a message with some of her favorite difficult words, such as with rapid speed or like the wiedeweerga. It makes her completely happy. And if I can still type something like that, she immediately thinks that I haven't had too much to drink. Very handy.” I say: “And that works well?” He: “Yes. Especially because I prepare those messages in the app before I go out.”

