When you think of the NWSL, world-class players who are part of the elite of women’s soccer always come to mind: Marta, Sinclair, Morgan, to name a few from a huge entourage. And while no one doubts the quality on the court that we see in different stadiums across the United States, there are things that happen outside of it that make the attention go elsewhere.
In recent months, the league has been submerged in different controversies for different reasons: mismanagement by owners, brief statements, complaints of sexual harassment, verbal abuse, sending fans to silence, ignoring COVID-19 protocols, among other things. The almost zero response from both the teams and the NWSL has only caused the collective fatigue of some fans who feel exhausted and begin to question whether they want to continue supporting a project that seems to have other interests above football.
Looking at all that list, one begins to wonder if a league that has neither the organization, nor the infrastructure, nor the protocols to ensure a safe environment for both players and fans can be considered the best in the world. Because at the end of the day, a world-class league is one that allows soccer to grow and flourish so that more people want to be part of it. But when little by little your bases begin to collapse, then what at first glance seems solid, in a second can completely collapse if you do not take action on the matter.
Whether or not you agree with me, I think we can agree that we have to put a stop to all the injustices that we have seen. And it can only be done as one voice.
